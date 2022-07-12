Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro specifications confirmed ahead of launch; Details here

The Oppo Reno 8 series will be available in India on July 18 at 6:00 p.m. (IST). The Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will be available, but no mention of the Reno 8 Pro+ has been made. Oppo has also announced that the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC will power the Reno 8, while the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset will power the Reno 8 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 8 series will be available in India starting next week. Oppo, on the other hand, has already begun leaking details about the Reno 8 series ahead of its introduction in India. The Reno 8 series was first revealed in China in May.

Oppo claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC in the Reno 8 Pro will be 25% more power efficient and 20% faster in the graphics sector than the 6nm Dimensity CPUs. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor in the Reno 8 is likewise a significant upgrade over the Dimensity 900 SoC in the Reno 7.

The Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro both include a 4500 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology. TÜV Rheinland has evaluated and validated the charging technology as a safe and rapid charging system, allowing for a 50 percent recharge in just 11 minutes. The Reno8 series includes five layers of charging protection to cover the complete charging cycle, from adapter to cable to battery.

The Reno8 series has Oppo's proprietary Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology, which allows the phones' batteries to maintain up to 1,600 charging cycles, which is double the industry average of 800 charging cycles. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro also includes the MariSilicon X NPU seen in the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Reno 8 Pro will also include a proprietary Ultra-Conductive Cooling system that uses Ultra-Conductive Graphite, a novel material that boosts cooling performance by 45 percent over regular graphite.