    iPhone 14 launch date confirmed? Is it releasing on September 13? Know here

    Apple is expected to unveil four smartphones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to current rumours. The displays on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will be 6.1 inches, while the displays on the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    Apple intends to launch its next-generation iPhone 14 series smartphones. The new phones' key specifications have already been leaked online ahead of their official debut. The Apple iPhone 14 series phones are likely to be formally released in the coming months, although no date has been confirmed by the corporation. According to a fresh source, the launch date has already been confirmed.

    The Apple iPhone 14 series devices will be fully unveiled on September 13, according to iHacktu ileaks. The newly announced devices will be available for pre-order on September 16th, with delivery commencing on September 23rd.

    Apple is expected to unveil four smartphones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to current rumours. The displays on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will be 6.1 inches, while the displays on the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches.

    The Cupertino-based technology powerhouse is likely to deliver the iPhone 14 series smartphones this time, with significant differences between the Pro and non-Pro varieties. For example, the Pro versions will forego the notch in favour of a punch-hole cutout and will be powered by the existing A16 Bionic chipset.

    According to various news sites, the iPhone will receive its most significant upgrade in years. Reports suggest that Apple plans to release four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both higher-end versions will include sophisticated features as as a pill-shaped cutout rather than the notch found on previous-generation iPhones, a 48MP wide-angle lens, and a cutting-edge A16 processor.

    The business is likely to formally announce the launch event for the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8 in a few weeks.

