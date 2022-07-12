Nothing Phone (1) to launch today; know when and where to watch event live

Nothing, the UK-based business will debut the smartphone on July 12 at 11 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. IST) and will webcast the event for customers all around the world to witness. The debut of the Nothing Phone 1 will be livestreamed on the company's website and official YouTube channel.

Carl Pei's new startup, Nothing, is poised to introduce its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), tomorrow, July 12. The smartphone will be released internationally, including in India. The Nothing Phone 1 will be a mid-range Android smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU and a twin camera system. Let's take a look at how to watch the Nothing Phone 1 live debut and what to expect from the highly anticipated smartphone.

Nothing, the UK-based business will debut the smartphone on July 12 at 11 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. IST) and will webcast the event for customers all around the world to witness. The debut of the Nothing Phone 1 will be livestreamed on the company's website and official YouTube channel.

As previously stated, the Nothing Phone 1 will be a mid-range Android device. The smartphone will have a hole-punched front panel and a rear panel with glowing LED strips hidden under a transparent covering. Nothing refers to the rear LED lights as the "GLYPH Interface."

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor will power the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone will sport a dual back camera and a hole-punch front screen that runs at 120Hz. The Nothing Phone 1 will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and run on the Android 12-based Nothing OS.

To purchase the Nothing Phone 1, customers must first sign up for a waitlist in order to get a pre-order ticket that will allow them to purchase the Nothing Phone 1. These tickets are only available till the opening ceremony and may be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 2,000 each pass.

