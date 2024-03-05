Nothing Phone 2a is here! Assembled in Chennai, check out firm's budget-friendly smartphone

Nothing has launched its third smartphone offering, the much-anticipated Nothing Phone 2a. The new smartphone is being assembled at a Chennai facility.

It is evident from images of the Nothing Phone 2a that it is constructed in accordance with the company's current design ethos. However, the Phone 2a features a dual-camera setup that is centered at the top of the phone, in contrast to the other two Nothing Phones. The phone looks different with the twin camera configuration positioned horizontally, especially because the entire rear panel appears to be built around the camera unit.



