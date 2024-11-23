Naga Chaitanya-Shobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Actor deletes LAST photo with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala's wedding celebrations have begun. Recently, both families initiated the wedding ceremonies. Chaitanya and Shobhita are set to tie the knot soon. It's been reported that they have been in love for two years.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala's wedding celebrations have commenced. Chaitanya and Shobhita are about to get married. They have reportedly been in love for two years. Their relationship was made official with their engagement ceremony.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya

After separating from Samantha, Chaitanya fell in love with Shobhita. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were previously married in 2017 after a period of dating. They divorced in 2021 due to personal reasons and differences. During the divorce, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha removed photos of them together from their social media accounts.

article_image3

However, Naga Chaitanya kept the posters of the movie Majili, in which he starred with Samantha. Similarly, Naga Chaitanya kept only one photo with Samantha on social media. It was a stylish photo taken with Samantha on a racing track in his Ferrari. In this picture, both Chaitu and Sam are seen from the back.

article_image4

Actress Samantha

Naga Chaitanya captioned this photo as 'Mrs. and The Girlfriend'. However, after Chaitu and Shobhita's engagement, Sam's fans demanded on social media that the photo with Samantha be completely deleted.

article_image5

Chaitu and Shobhita's wedding is going to happen soon. At this juncture, Naga Chaitanya also deleted the last photo he had saved with Samantha. As a result, this picture went viral on the internet. Their acquaintance began with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Overall, Naga Chaitanya is welcoming a new life by getting married for the second time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli RBA

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli; photo goes viral

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Recent Stories

Pushpa-2 to Barroz: South Indian movie set to release in December 2024 vkp

UI to Magic: South movies set for December 2024 release

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation anr

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on Election Commission of India website?

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on ECI website?

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce ATG

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace AJR

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon