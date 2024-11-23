Naga Chaitanya-Shobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Actor deletes LAST photo with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala's wedding celebrations have begun. Recently, both families initiated the wedding ceremonies. Chaitanya and Shobhita are set to tie the knot soon. It's been reported that they have been in love for two years.

After separating from Samantha, Chaitanya fell in love with Shobhita. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were previously married in 2017 after a period of dating. They divorced in 2021 due to personal reasons and differences. During the divorce, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha removed photos of them together from their social media accounts.

However, Naga Chaitanya kept the posters of the movie Majili, in which he starred with Samantha. Similarly, Naga Chaitanya kept only one photo with Samantha on social media. It was a stylish photo taken with Samantha on a racing track in his Ferrari. In this picture, both Chaitu and Sam are seen from the back.

Naga Chaitanya captioned this photo as 'Mrs. and The Girlfriend'. However, after Chaitu and Shobhita's engagement, Sam's fans demanded on social media that the photo with Samantha be completely deleted.

Chaitu and Shobhita's wedding is going to happen soon. At this juncture, Naga Chaitanya also deleted the last photo he had saved with Samantha. As a result, this picture went viral on the internet. Their acquaintance began with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Overall, Naga Chaitanya is welcoming a new life by getting married for the second time.

