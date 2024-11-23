The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor, and the Sabarmati Report team visited Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The politician applauded the film on social media.

Vikrant Massey and Ektaa Kapoor and the team behind the current publication, The Sabarmati Report, met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The lawmaker took to social media to promote the film. The whole team of the current release, The Sabarmati Report, including producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Amul V Mohan, as well as cast members Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Amit Shah published a post on X with a statement complimenting the staff on their 'courage to speak the truth.'

“Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests (sic),” his post read.

Met the team of 'The Sabarmati Report' and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth.



The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport pic.twitter.com/ldauUqJnGu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 22, 2024

The Sabarmati Report revealed a crucial chapter in Indian history, shocking the whole country.

The film is based on the burning of the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002, which murdered at least 59 pilgrims returning from Ayodhya. This incident resulted in severe rioting in Gujarat.

The film, which depicts the circumstances behind the 2002 Sabarmati Express catastrophe, has been declared tax-free in various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

