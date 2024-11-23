The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor, and the Sabarmati Report team visited Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The politician applauded the film on social media.

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Vikrant Massey and Ektaa Kapoor and the team behind the current publication, The Sabarmati Report, met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The lawmaker took to social media to promote the film. The whole team of the current release, The Sabarmati Report, including producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Amul V Mohan, as well as cast members Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Amit Shah published a post on X with a statement complimenting the staff on their 'courage to speak the truth.'

“Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests (sic),” his post read.

Also Read: Deepika, Ranveer to Virat, Anushka: Top 10 most expensive weddings

The Sabarmati Report revealed a crucial chapter in Indian history, shocking the whole country.

The film is based on the burning of the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002, which murdered at least 59 pilgrims returning from Ayodhya. This incident resulted in severe rioting in Gujarat.

Also Read: Social media influencer Sofia Ansari's bikini photoshoot goes viral

The film, which depicts the circumstances behind the 2002 Sabarmati Express catastrophe, has been declared tax-free in various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli RBA

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli; photo goes viral

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Recent Stories

Pushpa-2 to Barroz: South Indian movie set to release in December 2024 vkp

UI to Magic: South movies set for December 2024 release

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation anr

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on Election Commission of India website?

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on ECI website?

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce ATG

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace AJR

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon