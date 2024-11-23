THIS state in India gets it's first railway station; Check here

India News
Sikkim is the only state without a railway station. Due to many problems, the station could not be set up here
Sikkim in the Himalayas is a paradise for nature lovers. This beautiful state also has a special recognition
In India, known for its vast railway network, it is surprising that there is no railway station in Sikkim. The reason for this is its geographical conditions
Steep valleys, narrow gorges, and high mountains hinder railway construction. Landslides and earthquakes made the construction of the station difficult
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Sikkim's first railway station at Rangpo. This will boost connectivity, tourism, and defense sectors. Construction will start soon
Even without a railway station, Sikkim is known for its natural beauty. There are 3 lakes here that attract tourists
Gurudongmar Lake is located at an altitude of 17,100 feet. Somgo Lake is one of the highest in the world. Khecheopalri Lake is very ancient
The inauguration of Rangpo railway station will be an important milestone in Sikkim's development and connectivity
This state, famous for its natural beauty, will soon have good connectivity to other states by rail