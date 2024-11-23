India News

THIS state in India gets it's first railway station; Check here

State without a railway station

Sikkim is the only state without a railway station. Due to many problems, the station could not be set up here

Special recognition for this state

Sikkim in the Himalayas is a paradise for nature lovers. This beautiful state also has a special recognition

Why is there no railway station?

In India, known for its vast railway network, it is surprising that there is no railway station in Sikkim. The reason for this is its geographical conditions

Why hasn't a railway station been built yet?

Steep valleys, narrow gorges, and high mountains hinder railway construction. Landslides and earthquakes made the construction of the station difficult

Rangpo Railway Station

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Sikkim's first railway station at Rangpo. This will boost connectivity, tourism, and defense sectors. Construction will start soon

Sikkim Lakes

Even without a railway station, Sikkim is known for its natural beauty. There are 3 lakes here that attract tourists

These are three famous lakes

Gurudongmar Lake is located at an altitude of 17,100 feet. Somgo Lake is one of the highest in the world. Khecheopalri Lake is very ancient

This railway station is a milestone

The inauguration of Rangpo railway station will be an important milestone in Sikkim's development and connectivity

Better connectivity with other states

This state, famous for its natural beauty, will soon have good connectivity to other states by rail

Find Next One