Tim Cook is set to step down as Apple CEO on September 1, 2026, with John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, taking his place. Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman, while Ternus will begin his tenure during a major product launch cycle, including the new iPhone and iOS 27.

Tim Cook is set to step down as Apple CEO after more than 15 years at the helm, with John Ternus, the company’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, taking over on September 1, 2026. According to The Information, Apple recently had a goodbye party for Cook on its campus to honour the conclusion of his lengthy term as CEO.

To commemorate Tim Cook's 15 years as CEO, some 200 Apple workers and visitors allegedly gathered at the Caffè Macs café. OneRepublic performed during the goodbye, and tributes were given by prominent Apple executives such Laurene Powell Jobs, Jeff Williams, Eddy Cue, and John Ternus. In addition, Cook spoke to the audience about his boyfriend, Mike, making a rather uncommon public allusion to his private life.

Cook's connection with Apple is far from ended, even if he is stepping down as CEO. He is anticipated to take over as the company's executive chairman on September 1, when he will concentrate on collaborating with governments and policymakers throughout the world. According to reports, his executive assistant is also remaining on and will continue to help Ternus, suggesting that Apple is keeping certain traditional institutions in place despite changes in its top leadership.

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As Apple approaches one of its busiest product periods of the year, Ternus will take over as CEO. The iPhone Ultra, the company's first foldable iPhone, and the iPhone 18 Pro series are scheduled to be unveiled in September. Thus, the launch event may be Ternus's first significant public appearance as CEO. The next significant software upgrade from Apple will also take place at the same time as the leadership shift. The business is anticipated to release iOS 27 with improved Siri and other AI-powered capabilities alongside its new hardware. Ternus will start his stay at a very significant period for Apple, with new software and products arriving concurrently with a change at the top.