The iPhone 17 (256GB) has received a massive price drop in India, now available for an effective price of Rs 53,817 on Flipkart, down from its launch price of Rs 82,900. This limited-period offer requires a specific combination of a direct discount, a bank card offer, and a phone exchange bonus.

iPhone 17 (256GB) launched in India at Rs 82,900. It is now available for an effective price of Rs 53,817 on Flipkart. This price is only for a limited period. It also needs a mix of three things: a direct discount, a bank card offer, and an exchange bonus.

iPhone 17 Price Drops Ahead Of iPhone 18 Launch: How Does The Offer Work?

Not every buyer will get this exact price. Only those with a valid Flipkart SBI or Axis Bank credit card are eligible. Flipkart first reduced the iPhone 17's quoted price by Rs 2,000. As a result, the price dropped from Rs 82,900 to Rs 80,900. The price is further reduced to Rs 76,067 with a bank discount of Rs 4,833. The exchange incentive on an outdated iPhone 13 is the source of the final reduction. The price drops to Rs 53,817 once all three reductions are applied. You may get it for about Rs 76,000 if you choose not to take advantage of the exchange deal.

Keep in mind that the effective price is Rs 53,817. Every buyer cannot go in and get the same price. To exchange, buyers must have a phone and the appropriate credit card.

The model and condition of the old phone affect the exchange value. A phone with dents or scratches will be worth less in exchange. This implies that a consumer may end up paying more than Rs 53,817.

What Do We Know About iPhone 17?

The 6.3-inch screen of the iPhone 17 has 120Hz ProMotion. Animations and scrolling appear smoother as a result. There are two 48MP cameras on the back of the phone. These are capable of recording 4K video and taking fine pictures. The phone is powered by Apple's latest A19 processor. It provides improved battery economy and increased speed.

Apple Intelligence, a collection of AI capabilities integrated into iOS, is also available on the iPhone 17. The phone's front is protected from scratches and drops with Ceramic Shield 2.

Apple's September 9 Event

On September 9, Apple will host its next major launch event. At the presentation, the business is anticipated to present its new iPhone series. Additionally, a foldable iPhone may make its debut, putting a stop to years of rumours about the gadget.

Analysts predict that the foldable iPhone will cost more. Apple's profit margins and average selling price may increase as a result. According to Reuters, the desire for foldable phones is increasing globally, providing Apple with a new market for expansion.