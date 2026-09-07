iPhone 17 prices are falling at retailers in the UK, Europe and Australia ahead of Apple’s next-generation iPhone launch. Discounts of up to £200 have been reported, while Indian retailers are offering select deals on iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro series on September 9.

iPhone 17 prices have started falling at retailers ahead of Apple’s next-generation iPhone launch, with some models receiving discounts of up to £200 in the UK, according to Forbes. It said that both the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are now £150 less expensive on Amazon UK than they were at launch.

According to reports, the normal iPhone 17 is £100 less expensive, while the 512GB iPhone Air is £200 less expensive. Forbes also revealed that UK companies including Currys and John Lewis were offering discounts on iPhone 17 devices.

According to Forbes, retailers around Europe are also giving discounts on the iPhone 17 series, so the price reductions are not exclusive to the UK. The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max is being sold by MediaMarkt in Spain for €1,319, which is €150 less than its debut price of €1,469, or little more than 10%.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are now €120 less expensive in Germany than when they were first released, with MediaMarkt lowering their costs to €1,179 and €1,329, respectively.

Meanwhile, PcComponentes in Spain is selling the iPhone 17 Pro for €1,229, a €90 discount. Additionally, Forbes noted that Australia is one of the regions where the Pro Max is seeing very steep discounts. Retailers have an incentive to cut back on stocks of current models before to the arrival of newer models, as Apple is getting ready to reveal its next-generation iPhones at its September 9 event. Around significant smartphone launches, these retailer-led promotions are typical.

Has Apple Lowered Its Price In India?

Apple has not lowered the price of the iPhone 17 in India through its own online shop, in contrast to the UK, Europe, and Australia. The phones are still listed at their original cost. However, discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro have been made available by online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon. These discounts are available on a variety of cards, including SBI, ICICI Bank, and the Flipkart Axis card.

For buyers considering an iPhone 17, the development is worth watching. Retailer discounts can become more attractive as sellers compete to clear older inventory after a new generation is announced.

iPhone 18 Coming In September?

According to reports, Apple may alter its customary launch timeline for the forthcoming iPhone series. Forbes reports that during the September launch window, Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone.

It is said that the conventional iPhone 18 will be released later, possibly in the spring of 2027. Until Apple makes its intentions public, these details—which are based on reports—should not be regarded as official confirmation.