Google Pixel Watch announced, to launch with Pixel 7 smartphone

    The Google Pixel Watch will be compatible with all Google services, including Google Assistant with voice commands and Tap-to-Pay with Google Pay. It will also launch with a redesigned Wear OS UI, with more fluid navigation and smart alerts.

    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    Google has revealed that its first Pixel-branded wristwatch, simply known as the Google Pixel Watch, will be released with the Pixel 7 smartphones later this year. The watch features a round dome and is made of recycled stainless steel. It also has a spinning crown on the side with tactile feedback.

    This all looks to be consistent with leaked photographs discovered a few weeks back. Google is also promoting a changeable wristband that connects "seamlessly," which appears to be a proprietary design. The Google Pixel Watch will be compatible with all Google services, including Google Assistant with voice commands and Tap-to-Pay with Google Pay. It will also launch with a redesigned Wear OS UI, with more fluid navigation and smart alerts.

    The Google Pixel Watch includes a circular display with low bezels and curved glass protection, resulting in a domed look. The gadget is made of stainless steel and contains a tactile crown, similar to the digital crown on Apple watches. The Google Pixel Watch will run the newest Wear OS and come with configurable and interchangeable wrist bands that can be attached smoothly.

    According to reports, the Pixel Watch will contain a 300mAh battery that would last between one and two days. 

    According to the firm, the watch will operate on an improved Wear OS UI with more fluid navigation and smart alerts. It is not surprising that Google chose to design a distinct user experience on its own devices rather than other smartwatches, and as a result, we will notice some differences from other Wear OS models.

    In addition to these features, the Pixel Watch will measure your heart rate and sleep patterns continuously. Users may also use the Find My Gadget app to find their missing Pixel phone, earphones, or any other compatible device on a map shown on their wrist. Google hasn't confirmed the Pixel Watch's pricing yet, but it will be available for purchase in the United States this autumn.

