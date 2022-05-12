Noise cancellation, long battery life and more: Google announces new Pixel Buds Pro

The earphones and accompanying bag appear almost identical to the 2020 Pixel Buds, and the Pro earbuds will be available in black, blue, green, or red. When compared to prior Pixel Buds, they include additional microphone inlets around the outside and are designed to rest deeper in your ear canal.

After multiple efforts at producing wireless earbuds, Google has announced its most expensive offering to date: the $199 Pixel Buds Pro. The Pixel Buds Pro, designed as a direct competitor to Apple's AirPods Pro, include active noise cancelling, a transparency mode, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and an IPX4 water resistant rating, among other features. They will be available for presale alongside the new Pixel 6A smartphone on July 21st, and will be available in shops a week later on July 28th.

Some individuals dislike the feeling of an in-ear seal created by silicone tips, but it appears that Google has worked hard to make them as pleasant as possible for everyone. The Pixel Buds Pro have sensors that "monitor the pressure in your ear canal so the earphones can actively relieve it and keep you comfy."

Google claims that the Pixel Buds Pro's hardware is entirely unique, from the six-core processor and speakers to the aforementioned algorithms that operate on the earphones. Fast Pair and other Pixel Buds capabilities will be available, as well as a new trick dubbed Level EQ, in which the earbuds will automatically tune audio throughout the frequency spectrum to provide full, rich sound at any volume.

The Pixel Buds Pro, like the AirPods Pro, are meant to instantly transition between your frequently used Android devices without having you to access any Bluetooth settings menus. This "feature" is unpredictable and annoying on iOS, so we'll have to wait and see how Google's version functions in July.

The Pixel Buds enable true Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect to two audio sources at the same time. Many wireless headphones include a multipoint function.

According to Google, the Pixel Buds Pro will have an excellent battery life. According to the business, they can achieve up to seven hours of continuous listening time with active noise cancellation engaged and 11 hours with it turned off.

