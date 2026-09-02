The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup is rumored to feature a darker color palette, with leaks suggesting Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, and Black as potential options. According to reports, the silver model might be discontinued, and the new Dark Cherry could replace the iPhone 17 Pro's signature colour.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup could see a notable change in colour options, with the company reportedly considering a darker palette for its next flagship models. According to the most recent information, Apple may discontinue some of the iPhone 17 Pro's hues while reintroducing a well-known hue.

The iPhone 18 Pro has started complete mass production and is anticipated to be available in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, and Black, according to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, which MacRumors quoted. Additionally, the source stated that there has been no indication of a silver model in China and that a silver variation is unlikely to be included in the final lineup.

The final selection is yet to be confirmed and could change before launch. However, the reported options give you an idea of what Apple could offer when it unveils the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September event next week, alongside other major hardware announcements.

Dark Cherry Could Be Standout Shade

If this is true, Apple will replace all three of the available colours with the iPhone 17 Pro instead of sticking with Silver, as some previous sources had indicated. The expected signature colour has been described differently by various sources. It was earlier described as dark cherry by Macworld and deep crimson by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instant Digital, another source, characterised the colour as a blend of coffee, burgundy, and deep purple.

Earlier dummy models shared by Sonny Dickson showed Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black and Silver. Leaked SIM tray photos also showed Dark Cherry alongside Light Blue and Dark Grey. The iPhone 17 Pro's trademark hue, Cosmic Orange, may be replaced with Dark Cherry, according to the most recent source. Black and Dark Grey are still options, but Light Blue or Sky Blue could also be used.

Black is uncertain, though, since Apple apparently explored steel grey and black for the iPhone 17 Pro before deciding against both.