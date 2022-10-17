Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 by Rs 6,000 in India, Know the latest price

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The iPhone SE 3 has become more expensive in India, but the price hike occurred over a month ago, following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. At launch, the smartphone carried a price tag of Rs 43,900 for the base 64GB storage.

    In response to the massive discounts that e-commerce sites are providing on Apple iPhone models during the Diwali sale, Apple has formally raised the price of the iPhone SE 3 in India. For those who don't know, the Apple iPhone SE 3 is the most cheap iPhone currently offered on the Apple Store. The third-generation iPhone SE that Apple is selling was introduced earlier this year, and it is also one of the final handsets from the brand to include Touch ID. 

    The entry-level 64GB model of the Apple iPhone SE 3 has a starting price of Rs 43,900 in India. The new starting price for the Apple iPhone SE 3 in India is Rs. 49,900. The price of the smartphone's other two models, which include 128GB and 256GB of storage, has increased to Rs 54,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively. It's important to note that the cost of the 128GB Apple iPhone 12 variety and the 256GB Apple iPhone SE variant are precisely the same.

    The Apple iPhone SE 3 has the same appearance as the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE from earlier iterations. The smartphone's specifications are essentially the same, except it has 5G network capabilities. The A15 Bionic processor found in the Apple iPhone 13 also powers the 4.7-inch Retina HD display of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE. It has a 7MP selfie camera in addition to a 12MP back camera. It has water and dust resistance of IP67. Additionally, it is among the final iPhones that use Touch ID.

    After introducing the Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 12, Apple subsequently decreased the price of the basic Apple iPhone 13 devices as well.

