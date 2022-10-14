Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget-friendly smartphone; all you need to know about it

    The firm has teased a few features on the dedicated webpage and official Twitter handle, even though it hasn't yet disclosed the Redmi A1specs +'s or price. The manufacturer has declared that the Redmi A1+ would be an Indian-made product.

    The new Redmi A1+ low-cost smartphone from Xiaomi will be unveiled in India today (October 14) at noon. The newly released Redmi A1 smartphone in India is replaced with the new Redmi A1+. The manufacturer has declared that the Redmi A1+ would be an Indian-made product. The firm has teased a few features on the dedicated webpage and official Twitter handle, even though it hasn't yet disclosed the Redmi A1specs +'s or price. There are a few foreign markets where you may already buy the Redmi A1+. 

    Black, blue, and silver are the three colour options for the Redmi A1+. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor under the hood, which should be combined with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A microSD card may be used to increase the storage.

    When it comes to camera, the Redmi A1+ features a dual rear camera setup that is said to feature a 8MP primary sensor. The gadget most likely has a 5MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

    The Redmi A1+ will come pre-installed with an Android 12 operating system, according to Xiaomi. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging capabilities will power the gadget.

    The Redmi A1+ has many similarities with its predecessor in terms of appearance. The smartphone has a fingerprint reader on the back and a leather-like appearance. Due to a few new and better features, the smartphone will probably cost more than its predecessor. The device's remaining details will be made public during the unveiling.

