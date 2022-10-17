Motorola E22s to launch today, likely to be under Rs 10,000; Here's what we know so far

Motorola will launch a new smartphone 'Moto E22s' in India today, 17 October 2022. The company has confirmed the official launch date of the upcoming device via its Twitter handle. Here's what we know so far about the phone.

The Moto E22s, another entry-level smartphone from Motorola, is about to be released in India. The Moto E32 gadget was only introduced last week, and the firm just announced the debut of this device via its official Twitter account. Given that Motorola released the Moto E32 for Rs 10,499, this 4G phone is anticipated to cost less than Rs 10,000. Through Flipkart, the new smartphone will be sold.

Since this product is already on the European market, we are aware of its potential specifications. A 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution may be available with the Moto E22s.

The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone's display will probably use a punch-hole design, like many Android phones lately. Renders have hinted that there may be a camera module at the rear, but instead, we will see a dual camera system.

According to rumours, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, would power the device. According to reports, a microSD card will be able to increase the internal capacity by up to 1TB. Android 12 could come pre-installed on the gadget.

The next Moto E22s may include two cameras at the rear, one with a 16-megapixel main sensor and the other with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. We could see an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The 4G phone is said to have face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. A 3.5mm headphone port and one speaker are included on the gadget. For phone calls, it also receives a single microphone. The phone will ship with Motorola's own custom ROM, which is quite similar to vanilla Android, and Android 12 out of the box.

It may have a 5,000mAh battery, but the manufacturer might only support 10W charging, which would take a long time to fully recharge the battery. The remaining information is not yet known. According to the leaked specifications, the Moto E22s would probably cost less than Rs 10,000 in India.