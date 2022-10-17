Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola E22s to launch today, likely to be under Rs 10,000; Here's what we know so far

    Motorola will launch a new smartphone 'Moto E22s' in India today, 17 October 2022. The company has confirmed the official launch date of the upcoming device via its Twitter handle. Here's what we know so far about the phone.

    Motorola E22s to launch today likely to be under Rs 10000 Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    The Moto E22s, another entry-level smartphone from Motorola, is about to be released in India. The Moto E32 gadget was only introduced last week, and the firm just announced the debut of this device via its official Twitter account. Given that Motorola released the Moto E32 for Rs 10,499, this 4G phone is anticipated to cost less than Rs 10,000. Through Flipkart, the new smartphone will be sold. 

    Since this product is already on the European market, we are aware of its potential specifications. A 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution may be available with the Moto E22s. 

    The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone's display will probably use a punch-hole design, like many Android phones lately. Renders have hinted that there may be a camera module at the rear, but instead, we will see a dual camera system.

    Also Read | Apple to launch new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips next week: Report

    According to rumours, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, would power the device. According to reports, a microSD card will be able to increase the internal capacity by up to 1TB. Android 12 could come pre-installed on the gadget.

    The next Moto E22s may include two cameras at the rear, one with a 16-megapixel main sensor and the other with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. We could see an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The 4G phone is said to have face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. A 3.5mm headphone port and one speaker are included on the gadget. For phone calls, it also receives a single microphone. The phone will ship with Motorola's own custom ROM, which is quite similar to vanilla Android, and Android 12 out of the box.

    Also Read | Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget-friendly smartphone; all you need to know about it

    It may have a 5,000mAh battery, but the manufacturer might only support 10W charging, which would take a long time to fully recharge the battery. The remaining information is not yet known. According to the leaked specifications, the Moto E22s would probably cost less than Rs 10,000 in India.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 in India Know the latest price is it worth buying gcw

    Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 by Rs 6,000 in India, Know the latest price

    Apple to launch new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips next week Report gcw

    Apple to launch new iPad Pro powered by M2 chips next week: Report

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget friendly smartphone all you need to know about it gcw

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi A1+ budget-friendly smartphone; all you need to know about it

    Meta unveils high end quest pro vr headset available from october 25 priced at USD 1500 watch gcw

    Meta unveils high-end Quest Pro VR headset, will be available from Oct 25, priced at $1,500 | Watch

    Moto G72 goes on sale in India on Flipkart Know specs offers bank discounts and more gcw

    Moto G72 goes on sale in India on Flipkart; Know specs, offers, bank discounts and more

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit - adt

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit

    Air traffic volume expected to increase likely to recover to pre pandemic level Report gcw

    Air traffic volume expected to increase, likely to recover to pre-pandemic level: Report

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Recent Videos

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon