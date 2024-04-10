Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role

Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated manager of Sporting CP, is rumoured to be the frontrunner for the vacant managerial position at Liverpool. Learn more about his managerial career and potential move to Anfield.

Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated manager of Sporting CP, is rumored to be the frontrunner for the vacant managerial position at Liverpool. The 39-year-old Portuguese coach has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, as he continues to impress with his managerial prowess.

Having taken charge of Sporting Lisbon since 2020, Amorim has enjoyed considerable success, notably leading the team to their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years in 2021, along with a League Cup triumph. His rapid rise in coaching follows a distinguished playing career, during which he earned 14 caps for Portugal.

Amorim began his senior career with Belenenses in 2003 before moving to Benfica in 2008. Despite facing challenges and disagreements with then-manager Jorge Jesus, he made significant contributions, primarily as a central midfielder but also as a right-back.

After a loan spell at Braga, Amorim returned to Benfica and experienced success, winning a domestic treble before injuries curtailed his playing days. Following his retirement in 2017, he pursued coaching qualifications and began his managerial journey with Casa Pia.

Despite a brief ban, Amorim quickly rose through the ranks, eventually taking charge of Sporting CP. His tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent have earned him plaudits, with Sporting currently leading the Primeira Liga table.

Known for his strong personality and tactical astuteness, Amorim has favored a high-intensity 3-4-3 formation at Sporting, showcasing his innovative approach to the game. With reports suggesting a verbal agreement with Liverpool, the footballing world awaits to see if Amorim will take the helm at Anfield.