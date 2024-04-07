Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sumit Nagal makes history, enters Monte Carlo Masters singles main draw

    Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal achieves a historic milestone as he secures a spot in the Monte Carlo Masters singles main draw, marking the first Indian to do so in 42 years.

    Sumit Nagal etched his name in history books by becoming the first Indian in 42 years to secure a spot in the Monte Carlo Masters singles main draw. He clinched victory over Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina in a thrilling three-setter during the final qualifying round in Monte Carlo on Sunday. Ranked 95th globally, Nagal displayed resilience to defeat his 55th-ranked opponent 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in a challenging match lasting two hours and 25 minutes. In the upcoming main draw, Nagal is slated to face Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, currently ranked 35th in the world, in this prestigious clay court tournament.

    The 26-year-old Nagal follows in the footsteps of the legendary Ramesh Krishnan, who achieved a similar feat in 1982 by making it to the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters.

    Nagal's journey to the main draw included a notable victory over world number 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the first round of the qualifying event.

    "Absolutely thrilled to have made it to the main draw in Monte Carlo! Really appreciate the support and well wishes from India and around the globe. Can't wait for my next match!" Nagal expressed his joy on Twitter following his triumph.

    Nagal's recent success adds to his growing prominence, notably highlighted by his main draw entry at the Australian Open in January, where he defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan before exiting in the second round.

