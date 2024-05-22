Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino: Club directors express gratitude and well-wishes
In a significant development, Chelsea Football Club confirms the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, with immediate effect. Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley extend appreciation for Pochettino's service and wish him success in his future coaching journey.
Chelsea has officially announced the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the club, effective immediately.
Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley conveyed their appreciation on behalf of Chelsea, acknowledging Pochettino's contributions throughout the season. They expressed gratitude for his service and extended a warm welcome for his return to Stamford Bridge anytime. Additionally, they wished him success in his future coaching endeavors.
