    Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino: Club directors express gratitude and well-wishes

    In a significant development, Chelsea Football Club confirms the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, with immediate effect. Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley extend appreciation for Pochettino's service and wish him success in his future coaching journey.

    Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino: Club directors express gratitude and well-wishes
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 22, 2024, 12:52 AM IST

    Chelsea has officially announced the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the club, effective immediately.

    Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley conveyed their appreciation on behalf of Chelsea, acknowledging Pochettino's contributions throughout the season. They expressed gratitude for his service and extended a warm welcome for his return to Stamford Bridge anytime. Additionally, they wished him success in his future coaching endeavors.

    More to follow...

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
