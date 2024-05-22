Chelsea part ways with Mauricio Pochettino: Club directors express gratitude and well-wishes

In a significant development, Chelsea Football Club confirms the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, with immediate effect. Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley extend appreciation for Pochettino's service and wish him success in his future coaching journey.

