    Julian Nagelsmann to remain Germany national team's coach until atleast 2026 World Cup

    Julian Nagelsmann, coach of the Germany national football team, extends his contract to stay in charge until at least the 2026 World Cup, signalling a long-term commitment amidst speculation about his future in club football and ahead of Germany's hosting of the 2024 European championships.

    Football Julian Nagelsmann commits to coaching Germany national Football team until 2026 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    Julian Nagelsmann, coach of the German national team, has inked a contract extension, committing to lead the squad until at least the 2026 World Cup, announced the German Football Association (DFB) on Friday.

    Expressing his sentiments, Nagelsmann stated, "This is a decision from the heart. It is a great honour to coach the national team."

    The extension arrives shortly before Germany's hosting of the 2024 European championships in June and July, with Nagelsmann expressing gratitude for the fans' fervor following recent friendly triumphs against France and the Netherlands.

    DFB's national team director Rudi Voeller affirmed the association's conviction in retaining Nagelsmann beyond this year's tournament, while DFB president Bernd Neuendorf hailed the extension as a "strong signal" of commitment from Nagelsmann to guide Germany through to the 2026 World Cup.

    The announcement quells speculation surrounding Nagelsmann's potential return to club football post-Euro 2024, where the 36-year-old was highly sought after by top European clubs, notably Bayern Munich.

    Despite Bayern's struggles following Nagelsmann's departure, the coach's focus remains on leading Germany, with the team aiming to rebound from their early exit in the 2022 World Cup and compete strongly in Euro 2024.

    Germany's journey under Nagelsmann's leadership will commence at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 14, as they take on Scotland in the opening match of the championships.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 8:12 PM IST
