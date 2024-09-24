Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2 has made history by surpassing Rs 600 crore at the box office, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve this remarkable milestone in just 39 days.
     

    Stree 2 becomes first hindi film to surpass Rs 600 crore at the box office NTI
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    In a remarkable achievement, Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has made waves in Bollywood by crossing the Rs 600 crore mark in just 39 days. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this horror-comedy has not only surpassed expectations but has also set a new benchmark for Hindi cinema. Its impressive box office performance solidifies Stree 2 as a monumental success, becoming the first Hindi film to reach this astounding figure.

    Achieving this milestone in its sixth week, Stree 2 has outperformed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, claiming the title of the highest-grossing Bollywood film at the Hindi box office. The film’s popularity spans across various demographics, drawing audiences from multiplexes, single screens, urban centers, and rural areas alike.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “IT’S 600 PAAR… #Stree2 creates HISTORY as the first #Hindi film to achieve this milestone… From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens, and urban centers to mass markets, #Stree2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board.” He highlighted the film's strong performance over the weekend, with a total collection of ₹604.22 crore in India, further noting, “It would be premature to predict the lifetime biz, as #Stree2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week.”

    As of day 39, Stree 2 has achieved a total net collection of ₹604.22 crore and a gross collection of ₹713 crore, showcasing its widespread appeal and commercial success.

    Amidst the film’s soaring success, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took to social media to congratulate the team behind Stree 2. He commended the movie's inventive narrative, saying, “It is such a happy time for our Cinema with Stree 2 setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to. Stree part 1 was brilliant, and the idea of taking that seed and building a universe and watching it all come together in Stree 2 is applause-worthy!”

    With Stree 2 making history, it’s clear that this film is not just a box office triumph but also a testament to the evolving landscape of Bollywood cinema.

