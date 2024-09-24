Lifestyle
Banarasi saree made of silk, gold and silver threads gives a royal look. By wearing this type of saree, you can feel the divinity and power of Maa Durga.
Wearing a Kanjeevaram saree in red color gives a graceful and royal look. The golden border and beautiful designs of Kanjeevaram saree make it ideal for Navratri Puja.
If you love silk, this Navratri is the perfect time to wear a stunning red silk saree that enhances your festive charm.
Red colored organza sarees are very much in trend. You can carry this type of saree on any occasion. You can get such a beautiful saree in your wardrobe within 6-10 thousand.
If you want a modern and glamorous look then red net saree is perfect for you. You will find this type of saree under 3 thousand.
Beautiful sequence work has been done on the border of plain red color saree. You can carry this type of saree on wedding or date night apart from festivals.
Floral print red saree creates a traditional look. You can easily carry this type of saree at home or in festivals.
The actress is looking very gorgeous in a red colored georgette saree. You can recreate this gorgeous saree during Navratri. Choose a heavy work blouse with the saree.
You can also recreate a red chiffon saree adorned with thread work this Navratri. This type of saree keeps you comfortable along with a stylish look.