Triptii Dimri trolled for her steps in recent video song; faces backlash for THIS reason - WATCH

Triptii Dimri has recently found herself at the center of online criticism for her dance moves in the song Mere Mehboob from her upcoming film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The song, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, aims to portray a sensual connection between the two leads, choreographed by renowned dance director Ganesh Acharya. Despite the star-studded cast and experienced choreographer, the dance sequence has failed to impress a section of the audience, resulting in significant backlash.

One particular segment of the choreography has drawn the most criticism. In this part, Triptii lies on the floor, lifts one leg, and moves it in a circular manner before raising her torso and shaking her body. The unusual steps have sparked ridicule, with some viewers expressing their disapproval not only of Triptii's performance but also of Acharya's choreography. A social media user pointed out that while Triptii's dancing was lackluster, the choreographer should bear the blame for the awkwardness, calling it an "awful job."

Criticism extended across various social media platforms, with one individual sarcastically comparing the dance to movements after spraying insect repellent. Others voiced their frustration, describing the video as "cringe-worthy" and "humiliating," particularly during close-up shots of the actress’s face. Many fans believe the choreography failed to do justice to Triptii’s talents, and some even suggested it could hinder her career progress, especially after her acclaimed performance in Animal. Multiple comments emphasized that the responsibility fell not only on Triptii and Ganesh Acharya but also on the creative team who approved the final sequence.

The criticism also highlights a broader issue of choreographers and directors pushing boundaries that may not resonate with the audience. Some viewers felt that the choreography was so poorly executed that it left them feeling uncomfortable and secondhand embarrassment. Others added that this performance might overshadow Triptii's recent success, making it difficult for her to break away from the negative image associated with this scene.

