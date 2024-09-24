Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Triptii Dimri trolled for her steps in recent video song; faces backlash for THIS reason - WATCH

    Triptii Dimri is facing backlash for her dance moves in the song Mere Mehboob from her upcoming film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The choreography, designed by Ganesh Acharya, has sparked criticism, with many viewers expressing discomfort and ridicule over the steps and overall performance

    Triptii Dimri trolled for her steps in recent video song; faces backlash for THIS reason - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri has recently found herself at the center of online criticism for her dance moves in the song Mere Mehboob from her upcoming film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The song, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, aims to portray a sensual connection between the two leads, choreographed by renowned dance director Ganesh Acharya. Despite the star-studded cast and experienced choreographer, the dance sequence has failed to impress a section of the audience, resulting in significant backlash.

    This is so embarrassing for Tripti
    byu/saurabhagarwal8 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    One particular segment of the choreography has drawn the most criticism. In this part, Triptii lies on the floor, lifts one leg, and moves it in a circular manner before raising her torso and shaking her body. The unusual steps have sparked ridicule, with some viewers expressing their disapproval not only of Triptii's performance but also of Acharya's choreography. A social media user pointed out that while Triptii's dancing was lackluster, the choreographer should bear the blame for the awkwardness, calling it an "awful job."

    Tripti and Rkr new song...
    byu/lalaland_butterfly inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Criticism extended across various social media platforms, with one individual sarcastically comparing the dance to movements after spraying insect repellent. Others voiced their frustration, describing the video as "cringe-worthy" and "humiliating," particularly during close-up shots of the actress’s face. Many fans believe the choreography failed to do justice to Triptii’s talents, and some even suggested it could hinder her career progress, especially after her acclaimed performance in Animal. Multiple comments emphasized that the responsibility fell not only on Triptii and Ganesh Acharya but also on the creative team who approved the final sequence.

    ALSO READ: 'It's a big pinch me moment...', Sharvari Wagh calls YRF's 'Alpha' enriching

    The criticism also highlights a broader issue of choreographers and directors pushing boundaries that may not resonate with the audience. Some viewers felt that the choreography was so poorly executed that it left them feeling uncomfortable and secondhand embarrassment. Others added that this performance might overshadow Triptii's recent success, making it difficult for her to break away from the negative image associated with this scene.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why was Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' selected for Oscars 2025? Jury member reveals reason RKK

    Why was Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' selected for Oscars 2025? Jury member reveals reason

    Its a big pinch me moment...', Sharvari Wagh calls YRF's 'Alpha' enriching ATG

    'It's a big pinch me moment...', Sharvari Wagh calls YRF's 'Alpha' enriching

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu surpasses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu surpasses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star'

    Kerala: High Court denies bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case dmn

    Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

    Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Janu Master's sexual assault case NTI

    Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh government orders staff to declare assets by September 30 or face salary suspension AJR

    UP govt orders staff to declare assets by September 30 or face salary suspension

    Why was Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' selected for Oscars 2025? Jury member reveals reason RKK

    Why was Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' selected for Oscars 2025? Jury member reveals reason

    football Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports scr

    Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports

    Its a big pinch me moment...', Sharvari Wagh calls YRF's 'Alpha' enriching ATG

    'It's a big pinch me moment...', Sharvari Wagh calls YRF's 'Alpha' enriching

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu surpasses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu surpasses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star'

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon