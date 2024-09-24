Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ter Stegen suffered a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee during Barcelona's 5-1 La Liga-win away to Villarreal on Sunday. 

    Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgery on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, the La Liga club said. The German international picked up the injury during the Catalan giants' 5-1 league-win away to Villarreal on Sunday. 

    "First team player Marc Andre ter Stegen underwent successful surgery this afternoon on a patellar tendon injury in his right knee, performed by Dr Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services at the Hospital de Barcelona. He will be unavailable for selection until he has fully recovered." Barcelona said in a statement. 

    The 32-year-old fell badly on his right knee while trying to collect a corner kick in the first-half and looked in extreme pain before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Moreover Ter Stegen had injured the same knee twice in the past and had gone under the knife to get it repaired. 

    Barcelona captain is likely to be sidelined for around seven months, according to various reports in the Spanish media. The German international had started all six matches for the Blaugrana this season and Sunday's game was his 289th for the club. He moved to Catalonia from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 and has established himself as the club's first choice keeper in the last seven seasons or so. 

    Barcelona's injury list has extended in last couple of weeks, with the likes of Dani Olmo and Ter Stegen the latest to be sidelined. Olmo, who signed for Blaugrana from RB Leipzig this summer, sustained a hamstring injury in the 4-1 La Liga win away to Girona last week. The attacker made a brilliant start to his life in Spanish top flight, scoring three goals in as many games for the club. 

    Ter Stegen and Olmo have joined the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Gavi and Marc Bernal in the medical room, Meanwhile, on a positive note, Frenkie de Jong has started training with the team after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in April, while Fermin Lopez, who suffered a muscle injury during the international break earlier this month, is expected to make his return next week. 

    Barcelona secured their sixth successive La Liga win of the season at El Madrigal in Sunday thanks to braces from Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha either side of Pablo Torre's strike. Hansi Flick's side are currently sitting at the summit of the Spanish top flight standings, with 18 points to their name, four clear of second-placed Real Madrid. 

