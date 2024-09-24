Alan Walker spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of India tour; set to perform in 10 cities [WATCH]

Alan Walker is set to perform in 10 cities across India as part of his national tour, beginning September 27 in Kolkata. Spotted arriving in Mumbai, his tour promises an electrifying experience, featuring tracks from his latest project WalkerWorld, in collaboration with Sunburn festival

Alan Walker is gearing up to perform in 10 cities across India as part of his national tour, announced earlier this year. Ahead of his first concert, set to take place on September 27 in Kolkata, Walker was spotted arriving in Mumbai, with a video of his arrival circulating widely on Instagram. The Norwegian DJ caught the attention of the Internet with his vibrant personality, looking both joyous and excited.

The video shows Alan Walker greeting photographers with a big smile as he makes an eye-catching entrance at Mumbai airport. He was later seen interacting with a person while exiting the terminal. For his travel look, Walker chose a brown oversized sweatshirt paired with black pants and white sneakers, creating a striking contrast.

A prominent figure in the electronic dance music scene, Alan Walker’s tour will cover cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai, and Kolkata. The tour, produced in collaboration with Sunburn, Asia’s largest electronic music festival, is scheduled to kick off on September 27 in Kolkata and conclude in Hyderabad on October 20, promising an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts across India.

Walker’s tour supports WalkerWorld, the first part of his most ambitious project, which premiered in December 2023. The album features 10 tracks, including five new compositions, with collaborations from artists like Daya on "Heart Over Mind" and Steve Aoki on "Spectre 2.0." Another noteworthy collaboration is "Land of the Heroes" with Sophie Stray, further adding to the album's appeal.

Alan Walker previously expressed his excitement about the tour, mentioning that he couldn’t wait to return to India for his biggest tour ever. He also shared his anticipation about showcasing new music and creating unforgettable moments, highlighting the energy Indian crowds always bring to his performances.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, expressed his enthusiasm for Walker's return to India, noting that the DJ’s previous performances at Sunburn had been remarkable. Singh emphasized that this tour would exceed fan expectations and promised an unforgettable musical experience.

With all the excitement building, music lovers are encouraged to mark their calendars for a truly unforgettable experience.

