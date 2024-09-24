Laapataa Ladies: 4 Life lessons to learn from the Oscar-Nominated film

Entertainment
'Laapataa Ladies,' directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, has been nominated for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Foreign Film category.
The story of this film was well received by the people. At the same time, everyone has learned many lessons through this film. So let's know about them..
There is a grandmother in the film, who says that it is a bit difficult to live alone, but if you learn to live alone then you will not face any problem.
In the film, Phool gets lost after marriage, this teaches that everyone should be educated and self-reliant in today's time.
In the film, Dadi teaches Phool to respect herself.
In this film, Jaya fights to fulfill her dreams. This teaches everyone that if you do not support yourself, then no one will support you.