YouTuber slams Bigg Boss 18 makers for casting 'criminal' Rajat Dalal: 'TV industry giri hui hai'

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 6, and it's already generating headlines due to the entry of controversial contestants. One such figure is powerlifter Rajat Dalal, who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar slammed the show's makers for including Rajat, who has several criminal cases against him.

In a viral video, Shwetabh expressed his concerns, saying, “When I heard this, I felt something was wrong. Like incredibly wrong. I believe that the Bigg Boss crew and those in charge of choosing the competitors lack moral principles and limitations. They don't take people into account. There are criminal cases against this person named Rajat; it is said that he struck someone with a helmet. The staff thought he would be a nice addition, so they brought him to the show even though we know there is violent, aggressive, and criminal activities involved. They're giving him millions of dollars and increased prominence.”

He further lamented, “I have no hope now. We have failed as a society. This is bewildering. They will do everything to get money and TRPs. There are cases against him—what is happening to them?” Shwetabh added, “Humari media, TV industry itni zyada giri hui hai, maine ye nahi socha tha. Yeh show million log dekhenge aur successful bhi hoga, mujhe koi hope nahi hai ab. There's no hope for justice now. That person hit a kid with a helmet, and he is getting such good visibility? He's smashing his car into someone... These are criminal activities.”

During the first day of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat lost his temper with co-contestant Tajinder Singh Bagga, who referenced Rajat’s controversial bike incident. Rajat became defensive and questioned Tajinder's knowledge of the event, resorting to insults.

A few months ago, a video surfaced showing Rajat driving at 143 mph and hitting a biker, after which he callously remarked, "Gir gaya? Koi baat nahi, ye roz ka kaam hai" (He fell? No big deal, this happens daily). This incident ignited outrage online, with many demanding strict action against him.

As the season unfolds, viewers are left wondering how the inclusion of such a contestant will impact the show's reputation and viewer engagement.

