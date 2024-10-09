MTV EMAs 2024: Complete List of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack— Check it out
The 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards nominations have been announced, with Taylor Swift leading the pack. The ceremony is set for November 10 in Manchester.
The nominations for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) have been revealed, showcasing a blend of top solo artists and bands. Leading the nominations once again is Taylor Swift, who has garnered an impressive seven nods, including Best Artist and Best Collaboration for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone. Following her are notable names like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, each securing four nominations.
The announcement came on October 8, with the ceremony set to take place at Co-op Live in Manchester on November 10. Alongside Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX are also in the spotlight with five nominations each.
This year’s list includes 19 newcomers vying for their first MTV EMA, including Disclosure, Fred Again, Fontaines DC, and The Last Dinner Party. K-pop fans will also be excited to see stars like Jungkook and Jimin from BTS, Lisa from Blackpink, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and LE SSERAFIM among the nominees.
Voting for the awards is now open, allowing fans to support their favorite artists. With such a dynamic mix of talent, the 2024 MTV EMAs promise to be an exciting event for music lovers everywhere.
Here’s a list of the top nominations for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards:
Best Song
- Ariana Grande for We Can’t Be Friends
- Beyonce for Texas Hold’Em
- Billie Eilish for Birds of a Feather
- Sabrina Carpenter for Espresso
- Benson Boone for Beautiful Things
- Chappell Roan for Good Luck, Babe!
Best Artist
- Taylor Swift
- Beyonce
- Billie Eilish
- Post Malone
- Raye
- Sabrina Carpenter
Best Video
- Taylor Swift for Fortnight feat. Post Malone
- Ariana Grande for We Can’t Be Friends
- Eminem for Houdini
- Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
- Lisa for New Woman feat. Rosalia
- Charli XCX for 360
Best Collaboration
- Taylor Swift for Fortnight feat. Post Malone
- Charli XCX and Billie Eilish for Guess
- Laga Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die With A Smile
- Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar for Like That
- Peso Pluma and Anitta for Bellakeo
- Lisa for New Woman feat. Rosalia
Best Pop
- Taylor Swift
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Best K-Pop
- Jungkook
- Jimin
- Lisa
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
