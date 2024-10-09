MTV EMAs 2024: Complete List of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack— Check it out

The 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards nominations have been announced, with Taylor Swift leading the pack. The ceremony is set for November 10 in Manchester.

The nominations for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) have been revealed, showcasing a blend of top solo artists and bands. Leading the nominations once again is Taylor Swift, who has garnered an impressive seven nods, including Best Artist and Best Collaboration for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone. Following her are notable names like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, each securing four nominations.

The announcement came on October 8, with the ceremony set to take place at Co-op Live in Manchester on November 10. Alongside Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Charli XCX are also in the spotlight with five nominations each.

This year’s list includes 19 newcomers vying for their first MTV EMA, including Disclosure, Fred Again, Fontaines DC, and The Last Dinner Party. K-pop fans will also be excited to see stars like Jungkook and Jimin from BTS, Lisa from Blackpink, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and LE SSERAFIM among the nominees.

Voting for the awards is now open, allowing fans to support their favorite artists. With such a dynamic mix of talent, the 2024 MTV EMAs promise to be an exciting event for music lovers everywhere.

Here’s a list of the top nominations for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards:

Best Song

Ariana Grande for We Can’t Be Friends

Beyonce for Texas Hold’Em

Billie Eilish for Birds of a Feather

Sabrina Carpenter for Espresso

Benson Boone for Beautiful Things

Chappell Roan for Good Luck, Babe!

Best Artist

Taylor Swift

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Best Video

Taylor Swift for Fortnight feat. Post Malone

Ariana Grande for We Can’t Be Friends

Eminem for Houdini

Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us

Lisa for New Woman feat. Rosalia

Charli XCX for 360

Best Collaboration

Taylor Swift for Fortnight feat. Post Malone

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish for Guess

Laga Gaga and Bruno Mars for Die With A Smile

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar for Like That

Peso Pluma and Anitta for Bellakeo

Lisa for New Woman feat. Rosalia

Best Pop

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Best K-Pop

Jungkook

Jimin

Lisa

NewJeans

Stray Kids

