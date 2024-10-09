Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena, Vahbiz Dorabjee's ugly divorce battle over Rs 2 crore alimony

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee met on the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani where they ultimately became friends, fell in love, and married in 2013 but split in 2016.

Vivian Dsena is the typical attractive television hunk, and he has made many girls weak at the knees. His performance as a vampire in the hit show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani propelled him to stardom overnight. He was a highly sought-after television actor, appearing in shows such as Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Sirf Tum. Despite having a significant female fan base, Vivian lost his heart to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two met on the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani where they ultimately became friends, fell in love, and married in 2013 but split in 2016. Despite their separation, the pair obtained a legal divorce in 2021.

Did you know Vivian and Vahbiz's divorce wasn't easy? It is claimed that she demanded a large alimony, which turned the divorce acrimonious and took years to finalize. When Vivian and Vahbiz announced their separation, there were numerous speculations. Some claimed that Vahbiz was quite possessive of her spouse, which is why he had few female acquaintances in the industry. According to reports, their breakup was caused by her possessive behavior.

Many stories also suggested that jealousy was a major factor in Vivian and Vahbiz's split, as he was a successful actor and her career suffered after marriage. According to reports, Vivian and Vahbiz's divorce was delayed due to her desire for a large alimony. Yes, it is believed that Vahbiz requested Rs 2 crores in alimony for her divorce settlement.

In the same interview, Vahbiz hinted at the settlement and described how some questioned her request for money from Vivian. The legal battle between Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee lasted four years, and they were granted divorce in 2021. Following their divorce, Vivian fell in love again and married an Egyptian girl named Nouran Aly. The couple also has a daughter. On the other side, Vahbiz remains single.

