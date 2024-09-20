Young 26-year old actress accuses Naigaon producer of harassment and molestation

The entertainment industry has seen a rise in sexual harassment cases, with a recent incident involving a 26-year-old actress who has accused a producer of stalking and abuse. The actress, known for her work in Punjabi music albums, alleges that the harassment has impacted her career and well-being

Recent weeks have seen a troubling surge in reports of sexual harassment within the entertainment industry. A notable case involves a 26-year-old actress who has formally accused a producer in Naigaon of molestation and abuse. The actress alleges that the producer has been stalking her since May, leading to persistent harassment that has adversely affected both her personal and professional life.

Recognized for her appearances in various Punjabi music albums, the actress recounted her interactions with the producer in her complaint. She stated that their initial meeting took place on May 17 at a hotel in Naigaon, during which the producer reportedly began using obscene language towards her. Following this encounter, the harassment escalated dramatically. The actress claimed that the producer inundated her with phone calls, often employing abusive language. In an effort to protect herself, she blocked his number; however, the producer continued to reach out from different unknown numbers, particularly when she was actively seeking work in the industry.

In her complaint, the actress expressed her frustration, mentioning that the producer had initially lured her with promises of work but ultimately deprived her of opportunities. She emphasized the emotional toll this harassment has taken on her, indicating that after receiving offensive messages earlier this week, she felt it necessary to seek police assistance.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt has attention deficit disorder? Here's what we know about the 'Jigra' actress

To support her claims, the actress provided crucial evidence, including screenshots of messages and a detailed call history to the authorities. The police have registered her complaint and are preparing to question the producer regarding these serious allegations. Furthermore, they are working to obtain CCTV footage from the hotel to gather additional information about the encounters.

This accusation is part of a broader wave of revelations following the publication of the Hema Committee report, which has exposed widespread sexual harassment within the Malayala film industry.

Latest Videos