Alia Bhatt has attention deficit disorder? Here's what we know about the 'Jigra' actress

Alia Bhatt is making waves as she gears up for her highly anticipated action drama Jigra. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, she opened up about her experience with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), sharing insights into her makeup routine and personal life

Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her upcoming action drama Jigra. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, she shared that she has Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), a form of ADHD. Alia explained that she doesn't like spending more than 45 minutes on makeup, saying, "It needs to be done quickly. I have ADD, and I don't enjoy investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen should happen fast."

Reflecting on her wedding day, Alia recalled telling her makeup artist, Puneet B Saini, "I'm not giving you two hours. Especially on my wedding day, I just want to relax." Alia married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, Vastu. The couple had been dating for over five years before their marriage. They welcomed their daughter on November 6, 2022.

ALSO READ: International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination

Professionally, Alia made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot last year. She also starred in the hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and received the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards. Her next project is Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, where she stars with Vedang Raina.

By openly discussing her experiences with ADD, she aims to destigmatize the condition and inspire others to embrace their unique challenges. Alia’s candidness about her journey not only highlights her commitment to authenticity but also reinforces her role as a relatable figure in the industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating Jigra, not just for its action-packed narrative, but also to witness Alia’s continued evolution as an actress who brings depth and sincerity to her roles.

Latest Videos