Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt has attention deficit disorder? Here's what we know about the 'Jigra' actress

    Alia Bhatt is making waves as she gears up for her highly anticipated action drama Jigra. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, she opened up about her experience with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), sharing insights into her makeup routine and personal life

    Alia Bhatt has attention deficit disorder? Here's what we know about the 'Jigra' actress ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her upcoming action drama Jigra. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, she shared that she has Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), a form of ADHD. Alia explained that she doesn't like spending more than 45 minutes on makeup, saying, "It needs to be done quickly. I have ADD, and I don't enjoy investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen should happen fast."

    Reflecting on her wedding day, Alia recalled telling her makeup artist, Puneet B Saini, "I'm not giving you two hours. Especially on my wedding day, I just want to relax." Alia married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, Vastu. The couple had been dating for over five years before their marriage. They welcomed their daughter on November 6, 2022.

    ALSO READ: International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination

    Professionally, Alia made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot last year. She also starred in the hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and received the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards. Her next project is Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, where she stars with Vedang Raina.

    By openly discussing her experiences with ADD, she aims to destigmatize the condition and inspire others to embrace their unique challenges. Alia’s candidness about her journey not only highlights her commitment to authenticity but also reinforces her role as a relatable figure in the industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating Jigra, not just for its action-packed narrative, but also to witness Alia’s continued evolution as an actress who brings depth and sincerity to her roles.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here ATG

    'Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here

    International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination ATG

    International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer bags nomination

    Who is Leki Goswami? Will YouTuber be part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11? RBA

    Who is Leki Goswami? Will YouTuber be part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11?

    Rohit Shetty reveals Salman's Wanted was the inspiration behind Singham [WATCH] RTM

    Rohit Shetty reveals Salman's Wanted was the inspiration behind Singham [WATCH]

    [WATCH] Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word RTM

    [WATCH] Amitabh Bachchan apologises for mispronouncing a Marathi word

    Recent Stories

    100 rocket launchers, 1000 canisters: Hezbollah targets ablaze after Israeli strikes in Lebanon (WATCH) snt

    100 rocket launchers, 1000 canisters: Hezbollah targets ablaze after Israeli strikes in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Do you know 20 per cent of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges gcw

    J&K Elections 2024: Do you know 20% of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges?

    Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here ATG

    'Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here

    Digital Detox: Transform your mental health with key benefits and tips NTI

    Digital Detox: Transform your mental health with key benefits and tips

    cricket Duleep Tophy: Sanju Samson back with a bang, hits century off 95 balls scr

    Duleep Tophy: Sanju Samson back with a bang, hits century off 95 balls

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon