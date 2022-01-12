Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

In an exclusive chat, Sangram Singh opened up about the controversy when a 'joke' he cracked on Saina Nehwal by Tamil star Siddharth.

Wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh, who recently visited Turkey to talk about fitness and the importance of mental health, has now reacted to ongoing controversy where Tamil actor Siddharth cracked a crass joke on badminton star and champion Saina Nehwal. From BJP leader Khushbu Sundar to Sadhguru to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to cricketer Suresh Raina and many more have criticised Rang de Basanti actor for his offensive tweet towards Saina Nehwal.

In a chat with Asianet Newsable, Sangram Singh said, "Saina is a big star compared to Siddharth. We should not write a negative comment on anyone, either you are a film star, sportsperson or belong to any field." Sangram said he knows Saina personally, "She is a very good girl. She has made us proud on many occasions. Saina is a very dedicated and focused girl and an inspiration for aspiring youth male or female."

Talking about the posts, "I saw Saina's tweet on PM Modi's security breach, it was expected, but Siddharth made the inappropriate comment. I don't know Siddharth personally, but he is wrong here." "We should think about making our country strong in terms of all aspects and work towards it. Also, social media should be used to inspire youngsters with good work, not by bad controversy, " Singh concluded.

Late Tuesday night, Siddharth apologised to Saina Nehwal; he wrote a lengthy apology to Saina for "a joke that didn't land". In Siddharth's letter, he wrote that he wants to apologise to her for a 'rude joke' that he responded to one of the tweets that she had tweeted a few days back. He also said that even though he may differ from her views, his disappointment cannot justify the words used in his tweet. The actor also said he was 'sorry about the joke that did not land well'.

