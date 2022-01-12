  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

    In an exclusive chat, Sangram Singh opened up about the controversy when a 'joke' he cracked on Saina Nehwal by Tamil star Siddharth.
     

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor" RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh, who recently visited Turkey to talk about fitness and the importance of mental health, has now reacted to ongoing controversy where Tamil actor Siddharth cracked a crass joke on badminton star and champion Saina Nehwal. From BJP leader Khushbu Sundar to Sadhguru to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to cricketer Suresh Raina and many more have criticised Rang de Basanti actor for his offensive tweet towards Saina Nehwal.

    In a chat with Asianet Newsable, Sangram Singh said, "Saina is a big star compared to Siddharth. We should not write a negative comment on anyone, either you are a film star, sportsperson or belong to any field." Sangram said he knows Saina personally, "She is a very good girl. She has made us proud on many occasions. Saina is a very dedicated and focused girl and an inspiration for aspiring youth male or female."

    Talking about the posts, "I saw Saina's tweet on PM Modi's security breach, it was expected, but Siddharth made the inappropriate comment. I don't know Siddharth personally, but he is wrong here." "We should think about making our country strong in terms of all aspects and work towards it. Also, social media should be used to inspire youngsters with good work, not by bad controversy, " Singh concluded.

    Also Read: Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Late Tuesday night, Siddharth apologised to Saina Nehwal; he wrote a lengthy apology to Saina for "a joke that didn't land". In Siddharth's letter, he wrote that he wants to apologise to her for a 'rude joke' that he responded to one of the tweets that she had tweeted a few days back. He also said that even though he may differ from her views, his disappointment cannot justify the words used in his tweet. The actor also said he was 'sorry about the joke that did not land well'.

    ALSO READ: Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    ALSO READ: KHUSHBU SUNDAR ON SIDDHARTH'S TWEET, "HIS HATRED TOWARDS PM MODI LED HIM CARRIED AWAY"

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth apology says such words should not have been used for a woman drb

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away" RCB

    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away"

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland RCB

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Amrish Puri death anniversary Did you the actor walked off from a set since co-star failed to recall lines drb

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14 gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14

    India 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival-dnm

    India’s 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth apology says such words should not have been used for a woman drb

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID19 gcw

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge YCB

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon