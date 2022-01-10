  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Actor Siddharth was recently in the news for using derogatory words at Siana Nehwal. Netizens slammed him. Suresh Raina, too, has done the same and extended support towards Nehwal.

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ghaziabad, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Renowned Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was recently in the news. She has sent out a tweet on the recent case of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security being compromised and condemned the same. However, actor Siddharth took an ugly jab at her and used a derogatory word at her. While netizens slammed Siddharth, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has extended his support to the shuttler.

    On January 5, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi". Siddharth acted conniving and supposedly used a harsh word in reply to this.

    "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna," Siddhart tweeted in reply. As netizens slammed him, he sent out a fresh tweet, clarifying his earlier tweet and indicated that he was misunderstood. "'COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," he further wrote.

    ALSO READ: Tamil actor Siddharth faces flak for cheap 'sexual dig' at Saina Nehwal

    On the same note, Raina, too, supported the shutter. "Sportspersons give their sweat and blood for their nation. To see such loose language being used against our pride and sports icon @NSaina is sad. As an Indian sportsperson and as a human being, I stand with Saina and condemn the disgusting language in the tweet," he tweeted.

    In the meantime, Saina's shuttler husband, Parupalli Kashyap, came out in support of his wife and slammed Siddharth by writing, "This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion, but choose better words man. I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way. #notcool #disgraceful".

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England pulls off a thrilling draw, netizens awestruck

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP fully prepared for virtual rallies will face no connectivity issues gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP fully prepared for virtual rallies, will face no connectivity issues

    India witnessing 5 10 per cent hospitalisation rate in third wave situation dynamic may change rapidly Govt gcw

    India witnessing 5-10% hospitalisation rate in third wave, situation 'dynamic, may change rapidly': Govt

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar refuses to get swab test says I am fit no need to get tests gcw

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar refuses to get swab test, says 'I am fit, no need to get tests'

    Ajaz Patel named ICC Men's Player of the Month December 2021-ayh

    Ajaz Patel named ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2021

    Explainer Why is Kazakhstan on the boil: All you need to know

    Why is Kazakhstan on the boil: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon