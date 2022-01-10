Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

Actor Siddharth was recently in the news for using derogatory words at Siana Nehwal. Netizens slammed him. Suresh Raina, too, has done the same and extended support towards Nehwal.

Renowned Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was recently in the news. She has sent out a tweet on the recent case of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security being compromised and condemned the same. However, actor Siddharth took an ugly jab at her and used a derogatory word at her. While netizens slammed Siddharth, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has extended his support to the shuttler.

On January 5, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi". Siddharth acted conniving and supposedly used a harsh word in reply to this.

"Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna," Siddhart tweeted in reply. As netizens slammed him, he sent out a fresh tweet, clarifying his earlier tweet and indicated that he was misunderstood. "'COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," he further wrote.

ALSO READ: Tamil actor Siddharth faces flak for cheap 'sexual dig' at Saina Nehwal

On the same note, Raina, too, supported the shutter. "Sportspersons give their sweat and blood for their nation. To see such loose language being used against our pride and sports icon @NSaina is sad. As an Indian sportsperson and as a human being, I stand with Saina and condemn the disgusting language in the tweet," he tweeted.

In the meantime, Saina's shuttler husband, Parupalli Kashyap, came out in support of his wife and slammed Siddharth by writing, "This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion, but choose better words man. I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way. #notcool #disgraceful".