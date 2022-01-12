  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away"

    In an exclusive chat with Asianet Newsable, Khushbu Sundar said Siddharth might have been carried away; "I know him; personally, he is a lovely man, stands for women"

    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away" RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    BJP leader Khushbu Sundar who is currently in home quarantine because she was tested COVID 19 positive, has opened about Siddharth's derogatory comment on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Khushbu Sundar has said that she didn't expect this from Siddharth and advised him not to get carried away with his 'hatred towards PM Modi'.

    Khushbu Sundar said, "He (Siddharth) has issued an apology in the morning publicly. I have known him and his family for years. He is a lovely boy from a good family. He might have been carried away with his words."

    She also said, "I was shocked to see him (Siddharth) using such words for a woman (Saina Nehwal). In the past, he had supported and stood for women rights and shared positivity on social media." 

    Also read: Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Khushbu also added, "His hatred towards PM Modi has led him to write this tweet and carried away. He should be careful with his words while writing on public platforms."

    Khushbu had tweeted about the incident calling it crass and that his parents will not be proud of him, "Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn't expecting this from you. It's very crass. I am sure Uncle n Aunty wouldn't be proud of you. Don't get carried with your hatred towards an individual." (SIC) 

    A few days ago, Siddharth's tweet on Saina Nehwal's comments on PM Narendra Modi had stirred controversy due to its sexist overtone. In her tweet, Saina had condemned PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Ferozepur last week. 

    Also Read: Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks

    She tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)." 

    Taunting Saina's concern, the Tamil actor wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna." However, after all the noise and slamming, Siddharth apologised to Saina for "a joke that didn't land".

    Also Read: Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland RCB

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland

    Siddharth tenders public apology to Saina Nehwal in Twitter

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Amrish Puri death anniversary Did you the actor walked off from a set since co-star failed to recall lines drb

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off’ from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Lata Mangeshkar sister Usha Mangeshkar says Didi unlikely to get discharged soon drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar says ‘Didi unlikely to get discharged soon’

    Hollywood Burke Shelly Budgie singer and bassist dies at 71 drb

    Burke Shelly, ‘Budgie’ singer and bassist, dies at 71

    Recent Stories

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7 gcw

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech-dnm

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech

    7 seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid 2022 read details gcw

    7-seater SUV Jeep Meridian likely to launch in mid-2022; Read details

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Ben Stokes desperate to play despite side strain, Jonny Bairstow doubtful too-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Ben Stokes desperate to play despite side strain, Jonny Bairstow doubtful too

    tennis australian open 2022 Double fault for Novak Djokovic World No.1 claims 'administrative mistake' in Australian entry documents

    Double fault for Novak Djokovic? World No.1 claims 'administrative mistake' in Australian entry documents

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon