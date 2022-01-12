Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away"

In an exclusive chat with Asianet Newsable, Khushbu Sundar said Siddharth might have been carried away; "I know him; personally, he is a lovely man, stands for women"

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar who is currently in home quarantine because she was tested COVID 19 positive, has opened about Siddharth's derogatory comment on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Khushbu Sundar has said that she didn't expect this from Siddharth and advised him not to get carried away with his 'hatred towards PM Modi'.

Khushbu Sundar said, "He (Siddharth) has issued an apology in the morning publicly. I have known him and his family for years. He is a lovely boy from a good family. He might have been carried away with his words."

She also said, "I was shocked to see him (Siddharth) using such words for a woman (Saina Nehwal). In the past, he had supported and stood for women rights and shared positivity on social media."

Khushbu also added, "His hatred towards PM Modi has led him to write this tweet and carried away. He should be careful with his words while writing on public platforms."

Khushbu had tweeted about the incident calling it crass and that his parents will not be proud of him, "Sid you are a friend but definitely wasn't expecting this from you. It's very crass. I am sure Uncle n Aunty wouldn't be proud of you. Don't get carried with your hatred towards an individual." (SIC)

A few days ago, Siddharth's tweet on Saina Nehwal's comments on PM Narendra Modi had stirred controversy due to its sexist overtone. In her tweet, Saina had condemned PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Ferozepur last week.

She tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

Taunting Saina's concern, the Tamil actor wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna." However, after all the noise and slamming, Siddharth apologised to Saina for "a joke that didn't land".

