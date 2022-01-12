Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

Tamil actor Siddharth found himself in the midst of a controversy when a 'joke' he cracked on national champion Saina Nehwal, "did not land" well, instead landed him in trouble.

On late Tuesday night, Siddharth tendered an apology to Badminton star and champion, Saina Nehwal, on microblogging site, Twitter. Popularly known for his role 'Sid' in Aamir Khan's 'Rang De Basanti, Siddharth wrote a long apology to Saina for "a joke that didn't land".

In his letter addressed to Saina Nehwal, Siddharth wrote that he wants to apologise to her for a 'rude joke' that he put out in response to one of the tweets that she had tweeted a few days back. He further said that even though he may disagree with her, his anger or disappointment cannot justify his words and tone used in his tweet.

Siddharth further said that he was 'sorry about the joke that did not land well. He went on claiming that his tweet did not intent on taking a dig at her, adding that he is an ardent feminist and that he didn't intend to attack her in any way. In the end, Siddharth requested Sania Nehwal to let go of the episode, adding that she will forever be his champion.

Siddharth's apology comes in after the National Commission for Women (NCW)'s chairperson Rekha Sharma took suo motu cognizance on Tuesday regarding another 'defamatory' tweet by Siddharth on a female anchor. The statement issued by the NCW said that the commission has asked the Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu to take action against the actor.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal had also spoken up about Siddharth's tweet saying she liked him as an actor but his tweet 'was not nice'.

Recently, Saina Nehwal had tweeted upon the security breach episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was on that tweet that Siddharth put out a distasteful reply which angered many. Several celebrities, politicians, sportspersons and social media users slammed Siddharth for his tweet.

Siddharth had earlier issue a clarification on his tweet; however, even that couldn't do damage control for the actor.

