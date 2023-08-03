Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart'

Hollywood star Gal Gadot recently announced in an interview that she will work on Wonder Woman 3 alongside James Gunn and Peter Safran.

DC Studios has experienced significant alterations under the creative leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, laying the stage for a complete revamp of the DC world. Despite these modifications, Gal Gadot, who plays the legendary superhero Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, is positive about the character's future. Even though previous films were cancelled, Gal Gadot recently declared her desire to work on Wonder Woman 3 with James and Peter. Gal Gadot expressed her excitement about the forthcoming installment in an interview with Comic Book before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I love playing Wonder Woman," she stated. It's really near and dear to my heart. According to what I've heard from James and Peter, we're going to work on Wonder Woman 3 together."

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe

While it has been confirmed that Henry Cavill, who played Superman in DC films, would no longer reprise the role, there have also been speculations that Wonder Woman 3, which was supposed to be the last instalment in Gal Gadot's standalone trilogy, has been scrapped.

James Gunn used an Instagram post to respond to a fan who voiced anxiety about Gal Gadot's future in the DC Universe after their comeback was previously revealed. "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal," the filmmaker stated.

DC Studios has revealed that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, while Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane. While Gal Gadot, who portrays Wonder Woman, has not yet learned who has been cast in the formal roles, she has stated that everyone who participated in the tests and auditions appeared deserving of the positions.

Also Read: Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details

"I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don't know who got it, but everyone seemed super legit and talented and, like, great," she added. So I'm pleased for them. It's a massive undertaking and an exciting start for any performer, and I wish whoever it is the best of luck and enjoy the trip."

Next, Gal Gadot will star in the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone alongside actresses Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. The action-packed film is set to be released on August 11.