    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is thoroughly enjoying a much-deserving break from her acting career, took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with her dog and kitten as she turned peacemaker amidst them both and the picture is too cute.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of Indian cinema, with back-to-back powerful performances and some notable projects. The actress got diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Myositis last year and has also been inspiring millions of fans with her inspiring healing journey. As you may know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a much-deserving break from films after a busy work schedule. However, she is staying connected with her fans via her Instagram posts. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her relaxing trip to Bali in Indonesia which is a tropical paradise full of pristine beaches and white waters.

    Recently, the Kushi actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely candid click in which she is busy making peace between two adorable puppies. In the picture, the younger puppy sits on her lap. Whilst the elder one stood near the duo and tried to interact with the little one. The actress, on the other hand, is seen trying to control their banter. "And there shall be peace," Samantha, a big-time dog lover, captioned her Instagram story. The netizens went gaga over the Shaakuntalam actress's Instagram post with the puppies, which is now going viral on social media handles.

    As reported earlier, Samantha is currently on a break from the films and is enjoying a holiday in Bali with her close friends. The reports suggest that the actress wants to take some time off and focus on her healing journey because she was busy with back-to-back shooting schedules for quite some time. She is geared up and slated to resume her work by the beginning of next year.

    The popular star recently wrapped up the shooting of Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama. The project, which marks her second onscreen collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, will hit the theatres on September 1, 2023. Later, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will comeback to the OTT space with Citadel, the Amazon Prime spy thriller series, alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

