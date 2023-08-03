Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details

Gwyneth Paltrow announced a social media break with a new post on her Instagram. The actress said she is going to focus on 'being present'. This news has come in as a shocking piece, to all her fans and also shook the Hollywood industry.

Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a bold step to prioritize her well-being and embrace the present moment. In a surprising revelation to her fans and followers, she officially revealed her decision to take a break from the virtual realm. While taking this much-needed break from social media, Gwyneth remains steadfast in her commitment to her children's well-being and online safety. As she steps away, the actress aims to focus on a more profound aspect of life - being present. Goop founder and Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow pleasantly surprised her fans by revealing that she is taking a much-needed break from social media. Embracing the full moon energy, she expressed her intention to focus on being present in her life, during this time. With heartfelt wishes for a happy summer, Paltrow shared a serene nighttime photo of herself seated under a tree to accompany the announcement.

ALSO READ: 'Better than original': Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH)

The move got an outpouring of support from her followers, who applauded her for prioritizing her well-being. However, some fans couldn't hide their dismay at the prospect of not having her regular "Ask me a question" series on social media. Nevertheless, it's evident that the actress is committed to taking time for herself and being in the moment. While the actress may be taking a break from social media herself and has previously made her stance clear about her children's online presence and does not allow her kids, Apple, 19 and Moses, 17, to have public social media accounts. She prioritizes keeping them out of the public eye as much as possible while opting to teach them values and work ethic instead.

In an interview on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she mentioned that her children understand and respect her decision, where kids are eager to be a part of the online world. Gwyneth, who shares her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, is also a caring stepmother to Brad Falchuk's two teenagers, Isabella and Brody.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped'