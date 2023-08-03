Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details

    Gwyneth Paltrow announced a social media break with a new post on her Instagram. The actress said she is going to focus on 'being present'. This news has come in as a shocking piece, to all her fans and also shook the Hollywood industry.

    Is Gwyneth Paltrow taking a 'social media break'? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 9:03 AM IST

    Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a bold step to prioritize her well-being and embrace the present moment. In a surprising revelation to her fans and followers, she officially revealed her decision to take a break from the virtual realm. While taking this much-needed break from social media, Gwyneth remains steadfast in her commitment to her children's well-being and online safety. As she steps away, the actress aims to focus on a more profound aspect of life - being present. Goop founder and Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow pleasantly surprised her fans by revealing that she is taking a much-needed break from social media. Embracing the full moon energy, she expressed her intention to focus on being present in her life, during this time. With heartfelt wishes for a happy summer, Paltrow shared a serene nighttime photo of herself seated under a tree to accompany the announcement.

    ALSO READ: 'Better than original': Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    The move got an outpouring of support from her followers, who applauded her for prioritizing her well-being. However, some fans couldn't hide their dismay at the prospect of not having her regular "Ask me a question" series on social media. Nevertheless, it's evident that the actress is committed to taking time for herself and being in the moment. While the actress may be taking a break from social media herself and has previously made her stance clear about her children's online presence and does not allow her kids, Apple, 19 and Moses, 17, to have public social media accounts. She prioritizes keeping them out of the public eye as much as possible while opting to teach them values and work ethic instead.

    In an interview on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she mentioned that her children understand and respect her decision, where kids are eager to be a part of the online world. Gwyneth, who shares her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, is also a caring stepmother to Brad Falchuk's two teenagers, Isabella and Brody.

    ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped'

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped' vma

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped'

    Better than original Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    'Better than original': Carnatic version of popular 'Barbie Girl' song takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60 ADC

    Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60

    Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh ADC

    Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh

    Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details vma

    Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Haryana violence Internet ban extended till August 5 CM Khattar seeks more forces gcw

    Haryana violence: Internet ban extended till August 5, CM Khattar seeks more forces

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped' vma

    Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped'

    Petrol and diesel price today August 3 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Kerala news live Aug 03 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Boat carrying 16 fishermen capsizes in Muthalapozhi; all rescued

    National Watermelon Day 2023: Savor the juicy delights and discover healthful benefits ATG EAI

    National Watermelon Day 2023: Savor the juicy delights and discover healthful benefits

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon