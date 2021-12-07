  • Facebook
    Will Ankita Lokhande complete a show before her wedding? Here's what we know

    It is the wedding season in the Bollywood and TV  fraternity. Wil Ankita Lokhande complete her professional work commitments before she gets married? Here's what we know about the same.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 11:25 PM IST
    It is the wedding season in the Bollywood and TV industry. Post Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now getting married on December 9. Up next, even Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain will be getting married in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities have already started. As per the latest report in Pinkvilla, Ankita is busy juggling between her work commitments and preparing for her big day.

    A source close to the news development has said that Ankita will be dubbing for the next season of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. It's never too late before she gets busy with her wedding. She will be dubbing for the next new episodes of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She wanted to make sure that she completed all her work commitments before her wedding functions started, the source revealed.   

    On the wedding front, last month the actress had hosted a bachelorette party. It was attended by Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur and Rashami Desai. Yesterday she had posted a video from her pre-wedding rasam where she was seen performing puja rituals with her beau. The pair looked head-over-heels in love with one another. She had written a caption that read, "Togetherness".

    However, fans of Ankita remembered her ex-boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput. They even said that she and Vicky do not look good together and that she looked the best with Sushant. To talk about the ex-couple they had met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and had dated for more than six years, before they headed for separation. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh begins shooting for Pavitra Rishta; fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput as 'Manav'

    Their pre-wedding celebrations had started a few days back. They had later also been to a friends wedding where they were seen setting the dance floor on fire. A common friend of the couple had posted a clip where the friend had written, "bride-to-be". Ankita had also written that, "Countdown begins with my janeman". Also read: Are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain opting for a destination wedding? Here's what we know
     

