Vicky Kaushal meets ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill; here's what happened NEXT-WATCH

    Vicky Kaushal gave Indian TV sensation Shehnaaz Gill a heartfelt hug during her chat show Desi Vibes, which went viral on the internet. Shehnaaz was in awe of Vicky's humbleness and was seen blushing.

    Vicky Kaushal meets Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill here's what happened next RBA
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 8:14 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and loved actors in the Hindi cinema business. He has given several blockbusters over the years, including Sardar Udham, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Masaan, to mention a few. He is now busy promoting Govinda Naam Mera, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.

    Last night, Vicky Kaushal was seen at ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’-chat show which Sana herself hosts. They were both seen flashing their million-dollar smiles, hugging as they greeted each other with warmth. 

    Shehnaaz looked cute while being photographed at the Mumbai studio where the talk show was filmed. Vicky is also a beautiful behemoth. They both had on clothing that matched in colour. Shehnaaz rocked her appearance in a classic golden-coloured gown with minimum makeup, while Vicky was spotted sporting a dark yellow and aqua-coloured jacket with golden leggings.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    As soon as they posed for photos together, several photographers referred to Shehnaaz as "Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif," which caused both of them to chuckle heartily.

    Notably, Vicky Kaushal's wife is the Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. They both got married in December 2021, and as seen by their frequent Instagram conversations, which leave netizens in wonder, their relationship is getting stronger every day.

    Shehnaaz was also enjoying Bhangra with the paps and some folk dance troupes from Punjab. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures with Vicky and wrote, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom do you get this feeling that you know this person for ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting, do you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always.All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Karev. Tuhadi movie superhit Hove.”

    On the work front, Vicky has some projects to look forward to. He will first appear with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Shashank Khaitan's comedy Govinda Naam Mera. Following this, he will appear in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film and co-star Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will appear in Sam Bahadur, a biopic on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

    Shehnaaz Gill is now preparing for her much anticipated Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.

