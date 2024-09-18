Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets

    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce shocked many after 13 years of marriage, but the two remain close friends, co-parenting their children with mutual respect. Zayed Khan recently spoke about their family dynamics, addressing the impact of social media and the reasons behind their split

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s divorce came as a surprise to many, ending their 13-year-long marriage. The couple, who share two children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, have remained on good terms even after their separation, setting an example by maintaining a friendship and showing support for one another. They have often been seen together, including at parties with their current partners. Recently, Zayed Khan opened up about the family dynamics and the factors that may have led to Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce in an interview with Subhojit Ghosh.

    When asked about the impact of social media trolling after Hrithik and Sussanne's separation, Zayed explained that families need emotional support and thick skin to handle such challenges. He described their family as solid and unwavering, saying that if something affects one member, it affects everyone in some way.

    Zayed also suggested that life in Mumbai may have contributed to the breakdown of the marriage, highlighting the many distractions in the city that can make it difficult for marriages and even families to stay strong. He expressed that such situations should be viewed with maturity and can happen to anyone, but emphasized that, regardless of circumstances, their families never speak ill of one another.

    Discussing his own family, Zayed mentioned that they have a modern outlook, with responsibilities and mutual respect taking precedence. He shared that their open-minded approach extends to how they raise their children, instilling values of respect. He also spoke about his close bond with Hrithik, whom he considers a brother, and mentioned that he often seeks advice from Hrithik on important matters, describing him as a "gem of a person."

