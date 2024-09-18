Priyanka Chopra KISSES Nick Jonas as daughter Malti Marie closes her eyes; check adorable pictures [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post celebrating family, love, and cherished memories. She posted photos from Nick Jonas' London concert, reflecting on her Miss World crowning at the same venue 24 years ago. The post highlighted her journey, joy, and gratitude for life

Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post celebrates love, family, and togetherness. She shared photos from her husband Nick Jonas' concert in London, which she attended with daughter Malti Marie and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. The album includes heartwarming moments, especially one where Nick hands Malti a microphone

A standout picture in the series shows Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss while their daughter Malti covers her eyes adorably with her tiny hands. Priyanka reflected on this special family moment, expressing how much joy and happiness it brought her to be surrounded by loved ones

Priyanka also shared a nostalgic note about the London arena, recalling it as the venue where she was crowned Miss World in 2000. She reminisced about her younger self—an 18-year-old nervous and excited contestant—who was determined to look her best during the life-changing moment

In her post, Priyanka humorously recounted how her Hemant Trivedi dress was slipping off throughout the event because the body tape wasn’t holding due to her nerves. She revealed that what appeared to be a "namaste" gesture was her attempt to hold her dress together

The actress reflected on how unforgettable that Miss World evening was for her. She emphasized the importance of that moment in shaping her journey, from the nervous contestant she was back then to the global star she is today. It was a memory she described as never fading

Priyanka expressed gratitude for returning to the same arena 24 years later, this time as a wife and mother. Watching Nick Jonas perform with his brothers brought a sense of "full circle" to her life, as she was now accompanied by her family in a place that held so much significance for her

Reflecting on life’s journey, Priyanka acknowledged how good life had been to her. She concluded her post with gratitude, appreciating the moment of watching her family flourish while reliving memories of her past accomplishments

Earlier that day, Priyanka wished Nick a heartfelt birthday message. She praised him as the best husband and father, acknowledging how he made all their dreams come true daily. The actress expressed how deeply they loved him, further cementing their close-knit family bond

