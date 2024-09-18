Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra KISSES Nick Jonas as daughter Malti Marie closes her eyes; check adorable pictures [PHOTOS]

    Priyanka Chopra recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post celebrating family, love, and cherished memories. She posted photos from Nick Jonas' London concert, reflecting on her Miss World crowning at the same venue 24 years ago. The post highlighted her journey, joy, and gratitude for life

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 9:02 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post celebrates love, family, and togetherness. She shared photos from her husband Nick Jonas' concert in London, which she attended with daughter Malti Marie and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. The album includes heartwarming moments, especially one where Nick hands Malti a microphone

    article_image2

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

    A standout picture in the series shows Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss while their daughter Malti covers her eyes adorably with her tiny hands. Priyanka reflected on this special family moment, expressing how much joy and happiness it brought her to be surrounded by loved ones

    article_image3

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka also shared a nostalgic note about the London arena, recalling it as the venue where she was crowned Miss World in 2000. She reminisced about her younger self—an 18-year-old nervous and excited contestant—who was determined to look her best during the life-changing moment

    article_image4

    Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    In her post, Priyanka humorously recounted how her Hemant Trivedi dress was slipping off throughout the event because the body tape wasn’t holding due to her nerves. She revealed that what appeared to be a "namaste" gesture was her attempt to hold her dress together

    article_image5

    Malti Marie

    The actress reflected on how unforgettable that Miss World evening was for her. She emphasized the importance of that moment in shaping her journey, from the nervous contestant she was back then to the global star she is today. It was a memory she described as never fading

    article_image6

    Malti Marie

    Priyanka expressed gratitude for returning to the same arena 24 years later, this time as a wife and mother. Watching Nick Jonas perform with his brothers brought a sense of "full circle" to her life, as she was now accompanied by her family in a place that held so much significance for her

    article_image7

    Malti Marie

    Reflecting on life’s journey, Priyanka acknowledged how good life had been to her. She concluded her post with gratitude, appreciating the moment of watching her family flourish while reliving memories of her past accomplishments

    article_image8

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    Earlier that day, Priyanka wished Nick a heartfelt birthday message. She praised him as the best husband and father, acknowledging how he made all their dreams come true daily. The actress expressed how deeply they loved him, further cementing their close-knit family bond

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand gcw

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand

    WATCH Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu RBA

    WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know NTI

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone's work, doesn't know about Shraddha Kapoor RKK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

    Jigra's 'Chal Kudiye' released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women's strength RTM

    Jigra’s ‘Chal Kudiye’ released: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh deliver a powerful tribute to women’s strength

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Grand Uthrattathi boat race to feature 52 snake boats today september 18 2024 in Aranmula anr

    Kerala: Grand Uthrattathi boat race to feature 52 snake boats today in Aranmula

    Kerala: Thrissur set for Pulikali today september 18 2024; Traffic restrictions to be imposed in city anr

    Kerala: Thrissur set for Pulikali today; Traffic restrictions to be imposed in city

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced for September 18: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 18: Check city-wise rates

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced for September 18: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced for Sept 18: Check city-wise rates

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 18: Price of 22k FALLS this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 18: Price of 22k FALLS this much

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon