Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was Pedro Henrique? Brazilian gospel singer dies due to heart attack while performing -watch

    Pedro Henrique was onstage singing at a private gathering in Bahia when he fell and died in the middle of the show. He was barely 30 years old. Learn more about it.

    Who was Pedro Henrique? Brazilian gospel singer dies due to heart attack while performing -watch RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian musician, died after fainting onstage during a concert on December 13. He was 30. Henrique was performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana when he had what medics suspect to be a heart attack, according to CNN Brazil. However, no official cause of death has been disclosed. 

    Todah Music, Henrique's record company, stated his passing. "Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone," the group said on Instagram in Portuguese.

    "You are the only child. A loving spouse and a devoted parent. No preacher or Christian in Brazil would tell you otherwise: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a lovely grin! What a lovely gesture! What a sound! The sort of folks you want to be around!" 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Netizens troll show for being 'unfair' after Khanzaadi gets eliminated

    Pedro was in Feira de Santana, Bahia, to attend a private event hosted by influencer Lôise Abreu. The concert was streamed live on social media platforms. The influencer shared a clip of Henrique's performance on her Instagram only minutes before he fainted onstage.

    A video of the tragic moment showed Henrique interacting with the audience as he approached the front of the stage, before he suddenly collapsed on his back, shocking his band members and the crowd.

    Henrique had joked with a buddy hours before his tragic performance that he sought recognition because he was weary. “I’m tired, I’m tired,” he said. “That why I want fame. I’m tired.”

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha offer prays at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Fighter' release

    People who were at the event quickly ran to help Henrique, who was then taken to a nearby clinic, where he was declared dead. Suilan Barreto, the Brazilian singer's wife, and their 2-month-old baby Zoe survive him.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here RKK

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch) RBA

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch)

    Fighter song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem SHG

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone ignite the dance floor in new party anthem

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan RKK

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know SHG

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Year Ender 2023: Farzi to Bigg Boss; 7 most-searched shows in India SHG

    Year Ender 2023: Farzi to Bigg Boss; 7 most-searched shows in India

    'Not a proud thing...': Kerala CM reacts to Vandiperiyar POCSO case verdict rkn

    'Not a proud thing...': Kerala CM reacts to Vandiperiyar POCSO case verdict

    cricket BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired osf

    BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired

    Cash-for-query Case: SC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea against her Lok Sabha expulsion till January 3 AJR

    Cash-for-query Case: SC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea against her Lok Sabha expulsion till January 3

    Sabarimala generates Rs 134 crore in 28 days, slightly less than previous year's Rs 154 crore: Report anr

    Sabarimala generates Rs 134 crore in 28 days, slightly less than previous year's Rs 154 crore: Report

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon