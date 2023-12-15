Bigg Boss 17: Netizens troll show for being 'unfair' after Khanzaadi gets eliminated

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens took to social media to claim that Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt were in the bottom two and yet Khanzaadi got eliminated. They termed the show biased and asked the makers not to do the voting drama.

Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 17' is in the news yet again and this time not because of the fights but due to a contestant's eviction. Today, at Weekend Ka War, Khanzaadi will be evicted from the show due to a startling change of events. This is surprising considering it has been reported that Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt were in the bottom two based on audience votes. Netizens took to social media to criticize the show and accused the markers of stopping the voting drama.

Netizen react

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage

Bigg Boss 17

In the show, Khanzaadi formed an intriguing bond with Abhishek Kumar and the two liked each other. She was previously seen encouraging Abhishek not to think about Isha Malviya, his ex-girlfriend and to focus on his own game to build his personality. Following that, the two became close.

She was also recently involved in an argument with Salman Khan, who chastised her for expressing she wanted to go home. He also chastised her for repeatedly bringing up her health difficulties, even though her doctor had cleared her to live in the house.