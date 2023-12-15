Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens troll show for being 'unfair' after Khanzaadi gets eliminated

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens took to social media to claim that Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt were in the bottom two and yet Khanzaadi got eliminated. They termed the show biased and asked the makers not to do the voting drama. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens troll show for being 'unfair' after Khanzaadi gets eliminated RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 17' is in the news yet again and this time not because of the fights but due to a contestant's eviction. Today, at Weekend Ka War, Khanzaadi will be evicted from the show due to a startling change of events. This is surprising considering it has been reported that Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt were in the bottom two based on audience votes. Netizens took to social media to criticize the show and accused the markers of stopping the voting drama. 

    Netizen react

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage

    Bigg Boss 17

    In the show, Khanzaadi formed an intriguing bond with Abhishek Kumar and the two liked each other. She was previously seen encouraging Abhishek not to think about Isha Malviya, his ex-girlfriend and to focus on his own game to build his personality. Following that, the two became close.

    She was also recently involved in an argument with Salman Khan, who chastised her for expressing she wanted to go home. He also chastised her for repeatedly bringing up her health difficulties, even though her doctor had cleared her to live in the house.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage

    Shreyas Talpade rushed to the hospital after he suffers heart attack RKK

    Shreyas Talpade rushed to the hospital after he suffers heart attack

    Mrs India USA 2023: California's Sheetal Doye bags first runner-up title at the beauty pageant SHG

    Mrs India USA 2023: California’s Sheetal Doye bags first runner-up title at the beauty pageant

    Masti Mei Rehne Ka': Prime Video unveils full title track from Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta-starrer SHG

    'Masti Mei Rehne Ka': Prime Video unveils full title track from Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta-starrer

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's full song to release on THIS date RKK

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's full song to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Investigation uncovers alleged satellite call from Karnataka's Yadgiri to Pakistan; terrorism suspicions arise vkp

    Investigation uncovers alleged satellite call from Karnataka's Yadgiri to Pakistan; terrorism suspicions arise

    Sabarimala: Vande Bharat special train first service from Chennai to Kottayam commences anr

    Sabarimala: Vande Bharat special train first service from Chennai to Kottayam commences

    Who is Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind Parliament security breach? AJR

    Who is Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind Parliament security breach?

    kerala news live 15 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: 28th Kerala International Film Festival to end today

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui hears Anikta Lokhande's secret conversation, accuses her of undue advantage

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon