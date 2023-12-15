Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha offer prays at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Fighter' release

    Deepika Padukone visited the Tirumala temple with her younger sister Anisha Padukone to seek Lord Venkateshwara's blessings, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

    Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha offer prays at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Fighter' release RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone is now preparing for the release of her upcoming flick 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. As the film releases next month, Deepika Padukone visited the Tirumala temple with her younger sister Anisha Padukone to seek Lord Venkateshwara's blessings, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

    The video

    Deepika wore a black sweatshirt and lower of the same colour and finished her look with a hair bun for the visit. She kept her outfit modest yet stylish as she attended the shrine to seek the deity's blessings. Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, to name a few, frequently visit the shrine.

    Also Read: Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan seek blessings at Shirdi Sai Baba temple

    'Fighter' first song 

    Yesterday, the makers of 'Fighter' disclosed that the film's new song 'Sher Khul Gaye' will be released on Friday, December 15. They dropped the song's teaser and according to it, the song will be a party anthem, with Hrithik and Deepika grooving to some crazy dance moves.

    'Fighter' teaser

    The teaser for the film was also released which allowed the viewers to enter Hrithik and Deepika's film universe. Patty and Minni, their characters, take on missions and do high-octane acrobatics with their aircraft. This will be Hrithik and Deepika's first film collaboration.

    About 'Fighter'

    The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in conjunction with Marflix Pictures, is going to break new ground with its star cast and intriguing storyline. The actioner has great expectations because it is the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik, who have previously generated blockbusters such as 'Bang Bang' (2014) and 'War' (2019). The film will be released on January 25, 2024, the eve of India's Republic Day.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
