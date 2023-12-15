Deepika Padukone, sister Anisha offer prays at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Fighter' release

Deepika Padukone is now preparing for the release of her upcoming flick 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. As the film releases next month, Deepika Padukone visited the Tirumala temple with her younger sister Anisha Padukone to seek Lord Venkateshwara's blessings, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone arrived at Tirupati on Thursday evening, with her sister Anisha Padukone and chose to reach the Hill shrine Tirumala temple along the Alipiri trekking route.@deepikapadukone @hwnewsnetwork @HWNewsEnglish @ETCBollywood pic.twitter.com/kvpBGG9XF3 — Dilip kumar (@DkpChoudhary) December 14, 2023

Deepika wore a black sweatshirt and lower of the same colour and finished her look with a hair bun for the visit. She kept her outfit modest yet stylish as she attended the shrine to seek the deity's blessings. Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, to name a few, frequently visit the shrine.

'Fighter' first song

Yesterday, the makers of 'Fighter' disclosed that the film's new song 'Sher Khul Gaye' will be released on Friday, December 15. They dropped the song's teaser and according to it, the song will be a party anthem, with Hrithik and Deepika grooving to some crazy dance moves.

'Fighter' teaser

The teaser for the film was also released which allowed the viewers to enter Hrithik and Deepika's film universe. Patty and Minni, their characters, take on missions and do high-octane acrobatics with their aircraft. This will be Hrithik and Deepika's first film collaboration.

About 'Fighter'

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios in conjunction with Marflix Pictures, is going to break new ground with its star cast and intriguing storyline. The actioner has great expectations because it is the third collaboration between Siddharth and Hrithik, who have previously generated blockbusters such as 'Bang Bang' (2014) and 'War' (2019). The film will be released on January 25, 2024, the eve of India's Republic Day.