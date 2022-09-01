Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Nirvair Singh? Punjabi singer killed in Melbourne car crash

    Nirvair Singh, a father of two and a Punjabi singer, died in a fatal car accident in Melbourne. He emigrated to Australia for a better life and a singing career.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 7:04 PM IST

    Australian-based Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh was killed in a tragic three-vehicle car accident that took place in Melbourne on Tuesday. On August 30, the disaster happened in Melbourne's northwest. According to a Daily Mail article, a motorist is said to have hit two other vehicles in Diggers Rest after allegedly driving recklessly in the neighbourhood. A man and woman were arrested at the scene and were placed under police custody in the hospital. Officials claim that Nirviar Singh was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time.’

    Who was Nirvair Singh? 
    A vocalist from Kurali in Punjab, Nirvair Singh. Nine years ago, he made the journey to Australia. He drove taxis there and collaborated with pals to curate music. He aimed to launch a successful career in the music business. Nirvair had two children and was a spouse.

    At the time of the alleged event, he was travelling to work. The third vehicle's driver was sent right away to a medical facility after suffering minor injuries as a result of the collision's significant impact. The Indian community has been greatly shocked by Nirvair's passing.

    The singer's closest friend posted a few pictures of Singh along with a heartfelt message on social media, lamenting the tragic loss. The deceased musician's best buddy hailed his late friend's singing career in a lengthy Punjabi caption, citing "Tere Bina" from "My Turn" as one of his finest songs. Singh was among the sweetest people, he continued, and his loss has shocked the Melbourne Indian community's conscience.

    Nirvair, brother I just heard this when I woke up," he remarked. The finest track on our debut album, "My Turn," from which we all launched our careers, was "Tere Bina." It's alarming that Veer tu insaan boht vadia c and poore Melbourne lai tera jaana. RIP, buddy. 


     

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
