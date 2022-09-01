Sexy in black! Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress

Slaying in a tight-fitted faux leather dress, Disha Patani has shared recent pictures where she displays her sculpted body. The photos were posted on Disha’s Instagram handle, and since then have set the internet ablaze.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Actor Disha Patani has once again set the internet on fire with the stunning pictures that she posted on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Disha is seen wearing a tightly fitted faux leather dress, flaunting her body. Disha often woos fans with her bold pictures. And she has once again shared her sizzling pictures among her fans, garnering appreciation for her latest look.

The photographs show Disha Patani as a sensuous avatar, donning a black faux leather dress. The strappy black dress shows ample cleavage of Disha, while also fitting perfectly on her body, further showing off her curves. ALSO READ: Sexy video alert: Disha Patani shows sensuous moves in bikini top, skirt

Disha Patani looked glamorous in the pictures with the stunning make-up that she put on. Her eyes looked dramatic with catty-eye liner and thick coats of mascara and kohl. Her lips were kept bold and her hair was styled in curls. ALSO READ: HOT PICTURES: Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been a lot in the news for her personal life, lately. There were reports of her alleged break-up with actor Tiger Shroff. The two had never officially confirmed their relationship, but they were rumoured to have been together for nearly six years.

