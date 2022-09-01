Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian moved on ventilator support again; read report

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava has been undergoing treatment for over 20 days at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital after he suffered a heart attack. Read this report to know about the latest on his health.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Update on Raju Srivastava's health: Raju, a politician, comedian, and actor, suffered a heart attack last month and had to be hospitalised. After complaining of feeling uneasy while exercising, he was taken to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Raju Srivastava has shown signs of improvement as he has responded to the medications.

    He has been on ventilator support. Raju had recently been taken off the ventilator but is now back on it. In this report, we'll look at the most recent health developments for Raju Srivastava.

    According to press reports, Raju Srivastava was reportedly taken off a ventilator on Tuesday. He had been taking the therapy extremely well. Raju had begun making little hand and leg motions earlier in the previous week. 

    He was therefore removed from the ventilator support. According to the most recent reports, he has since been returned on ventilator support after developing a temperature. According to the report, he had a temperature of around 100 degrees. Everyone at the AIIMS hospital is attentively monitoring Raju Srivastava.

    Fans and well-wishers for Raju have been praying for his well-being. Johnny Lever, Sunil Pal, and other comedians paid a visit to the hospital and have been informing Raju's supporters about his health. According to reports, Raju can now breathe in between 80 and 90 per cent of the oxygen on his own. 

    According to reports, Ashu Tripathi, Raju's buddy, conducted a Bhajan during which he performed music in hopes of hastening his friend's recovery. The Radha Madhav Temple in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, hosted the bhajan. There have also been organised poojas and havans.

    There were rumours that a guy had gone into the intensive care unit to take a photo with Raju Srivastava. Security had been stepped up around the hospital and Raju's room following the incident.
     

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
