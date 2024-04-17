Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was Angry Rantman? Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha known as 'Angry Rantman' dies at 27

    YouTuber Abhradeep Saha , aka Angry Rantman was well-known for his content on sports, particularly football. He had been in the hospital since a major operation last month, and despite efforts to recuperate, he passed away on April 16.

    Who was Angry Rantman? Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha known as 'Angry Rantman' dies at 27 RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Angry Rantman, the online hit, is currently trending, but for a sombre cause. Abhradeep Saha, alias Angry Rantman, reportedly died in Bengaluru's Narayan Cardiac Centre from multiple organ failure. His departure creates a vacuum in the online community, but his legacy of enthusiasm and sincerity lives on. Today, social media is buzzing with the trending subject "Angry Rantman," unfortunately, for a sad reason. Abhradeep Saha died of multiple organ failure, sparking speculation. Prior to this, he was being treated at the Narayan Cardiac Centre in Bengaluru.

    He had surgery last month, but his condition has deteriorated since. According to recent community remarks on his own YouTube channel, "Angry Rantman" passed away due to multiple organ failure. 

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger spotted at airport; nertizen calls him ‘SRK From Meesho’ (WATCH)

    An X user, who goes by the handle @raj4_ssr, claimed that Saha passed away Tuesday night. "With a heavy heart I have to say Abhradeep Saha or Angry Rantman as you all know him, passed away last night.

    "Loss of words at the moment ...... The memories of joy which he was able to bring on everyone's faces will surely be missed now," the user said. When asked for sources, the user replied, "I got a text message from his school classmate. We were in the same school till grade 10."

    Who was Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman?
    Angry Rantman was well-known for his sports-related material, mainly football, and had a big following on social media. He was born in Kolkata on February 19, 1996, and has over 481k YouTube subscribers and 119k Instagram followers. His untimely death has left his family, friends, and fans devastated, with condolences flooding in from all over social media. 

    On April 16, fellow YouTuber Neon Man Shorts cited Saha's recent Instagram post, in which he stated that he will be undergoing open heart surgery in a few days. However, there has been no update on his condition since the message. On April 15, YouTuber Neon Man Shorts stated that there were reports on social media that Saha's health had deteriorated.

    Also Read: Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon demands justice for Sidhu Moosewala at music festival

    There has been no official comment from his family or close friends on the supposed cause of death; nevertheless, social media is rife with unsubstantiated reports claiming the YouTuber died of multiple organ failure. His startled friends and followers are sharing their sympathies on X and other social media sites.


     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor to play the role of IFS officer in political-thriller movie; WATCH rkn

    Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor to play the role of IFS officer in political-thriller movie; WATCH

    Shah Rukh Khan doppelganger spotted at airport nertizen calls him SRK From Meesho watch RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger spotted at airport; nertizen calls him ‘SRK From Meesho’ (WATCH)

    Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon demands justice for Sidhu Moosewala at music festival RBA

    Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon demands justice for Sidhu Moosewala at music festival

    When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika Arora discusses sex, marriage with her son Arhaan RBA

    'When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika Arora discusses sex, marriage with her son Arhaan (WATCH)

    Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X (Twitter), says it 'Switched Off...'; also shares his views on AI RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X (Twitter), says it 'Switched Off...', also shares his views on AI

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires vkp

    Karnataka: Ramanagara faces wildlife threat as severe drought fuels forest wildfires

    Microsoft employee fired after 33 years at company, worked on Windows 95; Here's what he said gcw

    Microsoft employee fired after 33 years at company, worked on Windows 95; Here's what he said

    Pakistan HC orders government to restore social media platform X within one week AJR

    Pakistan govt blocks X over 'misuse' concerns; HC orders to restore social media platform within one week

    cricket Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024? osf

    Will Sunil Narine reconsider International retirement to play for WI in the T20 World Cup 2024?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 promises made by TMC in manifesto; sparks row with pledge to repeal CAA, NRC gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 10 promises made by TMC in manifesto; sparks row with pledge to repeal CAA, NRC

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon