    Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon demands justice for Sidhu Moosewala at music festival

    Popular singer AP Dhillon pays tribute to late musician Sidhu Moosewala during his Coachella 2024 set. The Punjabi musician and rapper also addressed the criticism he received for smashing his guitar during the performance.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    AP Dhillon recognised the late rapper and Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala during his Coachella performance. Dhillon, with musician and rapper Shinda Kahlon, paid tribute to Sidhu during his performance. He shared images of the incident on Instagram and took aim at haters who criticised him for smashing his guitar during his show.

    On April 17, the Indian-origin Canadian musician published photos on his official Instagram account. "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala" reads the text on the screen in the background as Dhillon and Shinda perform their chartbuster track 'Brown Munde' on stage.

    A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

    Several footage of his performance have also been shared on other X fan pages.

    Sidhu Moosewala, who was 29 years old, was slain in Mansa only days before his birthday. He was shot and killed in broad daylight on May 29, 2022. Millions of followers mourned his death and continued to demand justice.

    Meanwhile, AP Dhillon, who had a spectacular performance at Coachella, posted a video of himself shattering his guitar onstage. Several online users chastised him for this move, leaving similar remarks underneath the video.

    Reacting to the negative comments, AP, in his latest post, wrote, "The media is controlled, and I’m out of control (sic)" in the caption.

    A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

    The official social media handle of Coachella also shared snippets from AP's performance. The caption read, "It's a smash @ap.dhillxn (sic)."

    AP Dhillon is best known for his songs 'Excuses', 'Brown Munde', 'Spaceship', 'Arrogant', 'With You' and 'Summer High', among others.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
